Colorado’s Michelin Stars Are Here

The results are finally in. On Tuesday, September 12, The Michelin Guide announced its winners. Five Colorado restaurants were each awarded a single star. The medalists are:

Bosq– Aspen

Frasca Food and Wine – Boulder

Bruto – Denver

Beckon– Denver

The Wolf’s Tailor – Denver

The news of their victory was joined by a celebration of the best in local talent. Additional awards included:

Barolo Grill‘s Ryan Fletter and Erin Lindstone – Sommelier

Blackbelly‘s Kelly Kawachi – Young Chef / Culinary Professional

Frasca‘s Sergei Kiefel and the Front of House Team – Outstanding Service

The Wolf’s Tailor‘s Caroline Clark – Exceptional Cocktails

There were also four Green Stars furnished, celebrating sustainable practices. This moved the total in North America from 17 to 21. The winners were:

Blackbelly – Boulder

Bramble and Hare – Boulder

Bruto – Denver

The Wolf’s Tailor – Denver

Nine others were awarded the Bib Gourmand, Michelin’s nod to more casual establishments, with an additional 30 spots receiving recognition as Recommended Restaurants.

“I think the floor has been set,” said The Culinary Creative Group‘s founder and CEO Juan Padro. The sentiment was echoed across the room, with many acknowledging the awards as a victory for the state’s dining scene at large.

“Colorado’s now on the international map,” added Colorado Tourism Office Director Timothy Wolfe.

A full list of Stars, Bib Gourmand locations and Recommended Restaurants can be found at Michelin Media.