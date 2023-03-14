Blackbelly Expands Its Boulder Market and Butchery

As Boulder’s only full-service, whole animal, custom-cut butcher shop and market, Blackbelly is known for its high-quality meats. Founded by award-winning chef Hosea Rosenberg in 2011, Blackbelly evolved from its original form as a food truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2014, adding a butcher shop in 2016 and expanding again this year. This expansion includes a new private dining room, a much larger butcher shop and market, and will see a new patio later this spring.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Blackbelly’s mantra is that excellent food must come from excellent sources. The majority of the meat, produce and dairy sold at Blackbelly comes from within a few miles of its doors. The enlarged space will allow it to feature a wider variety of retail goods, proteins, pastries, wine, bottled cocktails and more, as well as provide more kitchen and prep space for its chefs to accommodate the growing demand for its cuisine. Currently, Blackbelly is the only independent restaurant in Boulder making its own cured and fermented meats. This includes fermented sausages, prosciutto, coppa, bresola and more.

The new market and butcher shop is much more spacious, boasting a larger seating area with a gorgeous mural that pays homage to one of Denver’s old butcher shops called “The Public Meat Co.” that’s been revived with pops of color by Denver artist Olive Moya. “The goal is to be your one-stop-shop for a picnic,” said Rosenberg. You’ll be able to curate your own charcuterie spread from homemade breads, house-cured meats, a selection of cheeses, nuts, olives and other accouterments. In addition to the food, you’ll see recommended wine pairings and can select the perfect bottle to go with your choices.

There are also a few new menu items at the market, like the Blackbelly grain bowl, muffuletta sandwich and seasonal soups, in addition to favorites like the Cubano, Reuben and French Dip. You’ll still be able to pick up your favorite breakfast burritos that are filled with eggs, hatch green chile, tater tots, cheese and your choice of meat available 7 a.m. through 11 a.m. A new espresso machine also allows you to order an espresso drink — before, you could only get drip coffee.

In addition to the market and butcher shop, Blackbelly now offers a beautiful private dining room that can seat about 30-50 guests and is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner year-round.

Now that you’ve been inspired to plan an evening picnic, head to Blackbelly to pick up the best ingredients to make your board shine. Stay tuned for the new patio and expanded hours coming later this spring.

Blackbelly is located at 1606 Conestoga St., Boulder. Butcher & Market hours are Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. In April, hours will expand to 7 p.m.; in May, it will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All photography by Holly Gerard.