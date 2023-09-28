Point Easy Introduces New Weekend Brunch

There’s a new place to brunch in town. Located in a tranquil Denver neighborhood, Point Easy is a peaceful oasis that aims to give guests an impeccable dining experience. Filled with natural light and plants lining the walls, this restaurant is the perfect place to escape the big-city craziness while enjoying top-tier food.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Point Easy has offered dinner dishes for some time and has only recently opened up its hours to include a new brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday mornings. It’s a menu filled with variety – from old standbys to new favorites, there is something for everyone. One of the more unique dishes is a Breakfast Pasta Carbonara ($26) dish. As its handmade pasta is something they are known for, Point Easy made an effort to provide it to brunch-goers. This decadent dish is an absolute delight with its creamy egg yolk texture paired with their fatty house bacon and topped with fresh parm and black pepper. It is well-balanced and filling without weighing you down, making it a must-try.

If you are looking for more traditional fare, savor its avocado toast ($17), which is topped with an incredibly generous portion of avocado along with lemon zest and a variety of greens and herbs. This toast stands out from the rest as it is fresh, herbaceous and provides texture through the sourdough toast’s crunch and the sunflower seeds surrounding the plate. Its Bowstock ($15) proves that Point Easy can excel in both sweet and savory toasts, as it’s like a fancy French toast. Stuffed with lemon curd and topped with a berry compote along with sliced almonds, this sweet treat satisfies completely and will have you licking the plate, longing for more.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To round out the menu, Point Easy has curated brunch cocktails to complement each item. Laura’s Sangria ($14) is dimensional and smooth, made with chianti, pinot noir and orange brandy, as well as fruit that interchanges with the seasons. For a more savory drink, it provides a House Dirty Martini ($16) composed of gin, tomato water, brine and fennel pollen – an alternative to a Bloody Mary. With spirit-free mocktails and a wide breadth of wine selections, every guest’s preferences can be catered to and achieved to perfection.

What truly separates Point Easy’s brunch from the rest is its diverse options. The final meal we got to try was a delectable spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich ($21). Precisely breaded, seasoned and juicy, this is a sandwich that has been elevated and made to crave. It is served with a small salad that adds some freshness to the plate and helps it to clearly stand out, making it an excellent choice.

With a clean, shimmering atmosphere, friendly service and incredible food, there is no way you can go wrong. Stop in soon and try Denver’s newest, and best, brunch.

Point Easy is located at 2000 E 28th Ave., Denver, and is open for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and for dinner on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and on Friday & Saturday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and are closed on Mondays & Tuesdays.

All photography by Jas Kitterman.