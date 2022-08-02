Point Easy Transforms the Former Whittier Pub Into a Farm-to-Table Beauty

It’s safe to say that the farm-to-table restaurant scene in Denver is booming. Most new restaurants source ingredients from local farmers to highlight the produce, grains and meat that thrive here — and Point Easy is no exception. So what makes it stand out from the others? Maybe it’s the inviting staff that greets you like an old friend as you enter. Maybe it’s the rustic and approachable menu that allows you to order an old favorite alongside something you’ve never heard of. Or maybe it’s the minimalist decor that encourages the plates to be front and center (and makes taking food photos much easier for those who want to share their meal with their social media following). You’ll just have to go see for yourself.

The vision of partners Denn Phelps, Dan Phelps and Andy Bruch is to provide guests with good food and a nice time — and your experience starts the moment you walk into the restaurant. “We’ve all been in a restaurant where we’re frustrated and things aren’t going as we’d hoped. Our goal is to address any issue that occurs at ‘point easy’ — before it gets to point difficult or point impossible,” said Bruch of the restaurant’s name. The nature of the friendly staff is to make sure that your experience is great and that you can sit back, relax and enjoy a great meal.

The menu begins with a charcuterie and cheese section including delights like rabbit rillettes, chicken liver pate, rustic terrines and various cheeses. You can mix and match your choices to create a unique board that’s a fun start to the meal. “It represents something that takes a lot of time and care, a lot of people don’t do rillettes anymore,” said Bruch.

Continue on and you’ll find small plates like roasted carrots ($11), Cure Farm Greens salad ($9) and Buckner Ranch lamb meatballs ($15). Herb Labneh ($13), a half dozen oysters ($23), french fries ($7) and a few others round out the snacks and sides. Larger plates like a Colorado grilled lamb leg ($39) with smashed potatoes, likker greens, almond and horsey sauce, Maine Mussels ($21) with hard cider, leeks, tarragon and toast, Agnolotti ($25) with ricotta, greens, morel, porcini, seeds and lemon butter and Marsh Hen Mills Farroto ($23) with heirloom Farro with Colorado beans, mushrooms, green beans, marjoram and parmesan make for great shareable entrees.

“We buy food, wine and spirits from about 50 different purveyors,” said Bruch. “We are trying to embrace real, farm fresh, seasonal cooking.” Many of the dishes are garnished with colorful, edible flowers that capture your attention for a few extra seconds before you dig in. “You eat with your eyes before you eat with your stomach,” remarked Bruch. And if you really want to sit back and enjoy the ride, you can take advantage of Point Easy’s “Get Fed” option. It’s exactly how it sounds — you leave the ordering to the experts and all you have to worry about is eating.

One of the unique aspects of Point Easy is the team’s commitment to utilizing unique ingredients like ice lettuce from Esoterra Farms and heirloom grains. “Chef Denn is highly involved in the Colorado Grain Chain which exists to bring attention to heirloom grains,” said Bruch. “There are certain grains that, if chefs don’t buy them and bring them to their restaurants, they’ll never end up on someone’s plate and they’ll essentially go extinct.” By bringing unique, and sometimes unfamiliar, grains into restaurants, they’ll get the exposure they need to carry on. You might be full after dinner, but the homemade ice creams are worth a few extra bites to cap off a lovely meal.

If you’re looking for an easy dinner that’s just elevated enough for a date night or a few drinks with friends, walk into Point Easy and let them take care of the rest.

*It is with sadness that we must note the passing of Chef Denn Phelps. Point Easy welcomes Chef Laith Sulaiman to the team following his passing.

Point Easy is located at 2000 E 28th Ave, Denver. Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 5- 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5- 10 p.m.