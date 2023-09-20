The Rooftop at Apple Blossom Launches Al Fresco Chicken, Fizzies and more

The resurgence of rooftop sipping and snacking has Denver’s food scene in a chokehold. With new and returning terraces welcoming guests, The Rooftop at Apple Blossom offers gorgeous skyline views in the heart of Downtown.

Available only on Fridays and Saturdays, the Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver Hotel lends the 15th-floor outdoor terrace to finger foods, fried chicken, frozen drinks and sparkling cocktails.

The Apple Blossom team serves elevated handheld bites to match those exalted views, with a selection of fresh seafood, raw oysters, fried chicken, vegetable snacks and more.

Some notable bites include East Coast oysters, both raw and broiled, with herb butter and bread crumbs, caviar and potato chips with dill sour cream ($65), a plethora of fried items from crispy buckets of fried chicken ($65), sweet pickles ($7), and mushrooms ($12). And for a huge rush of nostalgia, the “frozen stuff” includes a Triple Choco Taco ($9) with the classic chocolate shell, ice cream, and Magic Shell dip.

When it comes to alcoholic offerings, the selection is simple, with a handful of sparkling wines, Prosecco, beer and an F’N pickle shot ($6), just because.

The intimate space accommodates up to 32 guests with lounge, fireplace and table seating for an exclusive vibe countering the approachable bites. Entrance is through the Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver Hotel lobby up the elevators and walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended.

The Rooftop at Apple Blossom is located at 822 18th St., Denver. It’s open Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m.



All photography courtesy of Apple Blossom on Facebook.