6 of Denver’s Best Pho Restaurants

Your server places your steaming hot bowl of pho directly in front of you. Your craving for its taste is so intense that you cannot wait, despite the anticipated mouthburn. You will likely have an identical experience at these pho establishments, where you will be too thrilled to wait and subsequently burn your mouth.

Although there are many sites around town to grab this savory bowl of goodness, here’s our list of the best pho in Denver.

Pho Haus

Where: 540 E Alameda Ave., Denver

When: Closed on Tuesday. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Saturday – Sunday, 12 – 9:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: No matter what ingredients are in your pho, Pho Haus is the ultimate answer for the perfect broth – a multifaceted flavor that combines elements of spice, sweetness and sourness, culminating in a tangy and rejuvenating finish. It offers traditional phos and also the Haus Pho, which is made from recipes passed down from the owner’s mother. The freshness of the ingredients is consistently high, while the customer service experience is expeditious. For those seeking both comfort and top-notch pho, Pho Haus provides an unmatched experience.

Pho and Bar

Where: 1600 E 17th Ave., Denver

When: Closed on Tuesday. Open daily 1 to 9:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you desire a pho environment with a bar and superb pho, Pho and Bar should be your next stop. A family-owned business that offers affordable food, expertly crafted drinks and consistently exceptional pho meals. The site provides ample dishes, including pho, banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle bowls, rice bowls and delightful small appetizers like egg rolls and fresh shrimp rolls.

Pho 95

Where: 1401 S Federal Blvd., Denver

When: Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Pho 95, situated in South Denver, presents a copious and diverse selection of pho available in small, medium and large portions. Whether you wish to visit for lunch, a snack, dinner or simply because, Pho 95 provides not only superb pho but also a profusion of gluten-free and vegetarian choices. It even has the Pho-King Challenge, which entails consuming a colossal bowl of authentic Vietnamese pho in a single sitting, with 2 pounds of noodles and meat, as well as 200 ounces of broth and a side of vegetables on a separate plate.

In the event that you believe you can surmount this challenge or possess a deep passion for pho, ensure to call with a 48-hour notice. The victorious individual is granted their Pho-King meal free of charge, and their photograph is exhibited as the Pho-King champion of the month. In the event of a loss, the participant shall be given a pink Pho-King loser t-shirt and a bill of $40 – compete at your own risk.

Pho Duy

Where: 925 S Federal Blvd., Denver

When: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Another pho-nomenal pho restaurant in the Denver area is Pho Duy. Apart from its scrumptious broth, the servings are substantial, and if you don’t fancy the soup, it offers a plethora of other choices. A good rule of thumb is to order a bowl of pho with your favorite meat and a side of either spring rolls or egg rolls – a winning combination that never fails.

What the Pho

Where: 1600 Champa St. #110, Denver

When: Open daily, 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re in downtown Denver craving a delicious and hearty pho, What the Pho is a must-visit. The restaurant’s ability to deliver both substantial portions and mouth-watering takeout pho is a testament to its high standards. That said, if you find yourself nearby, it’s worth experiencing the casual vibe and efficient service. Some alternative options to the pho that are highly recommended are the shrimp and pork spring rolls and the lavender boba smoothie.

Pho Broadway

Where: 6645 S Broadway, Littleton

When: Closed on Monday. Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, 11 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Recently awarded Denver Westword’s 2023 Best Pho in “Best of Denver,” Pho Broadway is definitely one of the best places to visit in the Denver area for this warm, savory dish. With this choice, it’s all about the broth. Its recipe follows the traditional method, resulting in a drool-worthy bowl of goodness. We recommend the classic P1, with a decadent pile of rare steak, brisket, flank, tendon and tripe.

Did we miss your favorite Pho spot? Let us know in the comments!