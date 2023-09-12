8 Places in Denver To Cure Your Burrito Cravings

Whether you enjoy your burrito smothered in Colorado’s famous green chile, tightly wrapped in aluminum foil or stuffed with eggs, cheese and potatoes, there’s an option for all burrito lovers. Here are 8 places to grab a delicious burrito in Denver.

Los Dos Potrillos

Where: Locations in Centennial, Littleton, Parker and Northglenn

When: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Los Dos Potrillos is a local Mexican restaurant serving authentic dishes and fan favorites like chile relleno nachos, carne asada fries and more. While the menu is chock full of star dishes, Los Dos Cali Burrito ($15.95) takes the cake. This hefty burrito is made with tender steak, rice, beans, fresh guacamole, crispy French fries and a side of red and green salsa. The fries add a subtle difference that sets this burrito apart from the lot.

El Taco de México

Where: 714 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

When: Open daily, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: This award-winning Mexican restaurant offers deliciously authentic dishes from menudo and tamales to cheeks meat tacos and huevos rancheros. Just like people, burritos come in all shapes and sizes, including steak, pork, lengua, pork or simply beans and cheese. If you’re an adventurous eater, I recommend the Lengua burrito ($8.60) with tongue meat, rice and beans. No matter what burrito you order, it’s sure to hit the spot.

Señor Burritos

Where: 12 E. 1st Ave., Denver

When: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed on Sunday

The Lowdown: This family-owned restaurant serves up some authentic and affordable burritos perfect for a quick breakfast on the go. While the list of offerings is intimate and traditional, the more notable styles are chicharrones and chile rellenos. These burritos can be ordered plain, with green chile on the inside or smothered.

Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant

Where: Denver, Aurora, Lakewood and Englewood

When: Monday – Saturday, 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. Closed on Sundays

The Lowdown: This wouldn’t be a list of the best burritos in Denver without mentioning Santiago’s. This fast-casual restaurant has various locations across the front range. If you’ve ever worked near Santiago’s, then it’s likely your boss has treated the team to a bag full of breakfast burritos. It comes with eggs, potatoes, cheese and your choice of meat, including ham, chorizo, sausage or bacon. The best part is the award-winning mild, medium or hot green chile spread throughout the burrito.

Renegade Burrito

Where: Thornton, Arvada and Westminster

When: See hours for each location here

The Lowdown: Renegade Burrito is a frequent winner of Denver Westword’s “Best of Denver” Award, and the burritos certainly live up to that accolade. Each burrito (starting at $7.49) can be ordered on a white, wheat, jalapeño cheddar or spinach flour tortilla with your choice of meat, fillings and toppings. So, while you get creative with it, I recommend ordering a side of queso to drizzle on each bite.

Tacos El Metate

When: 1742 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora and 2060 S. University Blvd., Denver

Where: See hours for each location here

The Lowdown: What started as a small Mexican restaurant in Aurora has grown into a local favorite. The street tacos are undeniably a hit, but the pescado (fish) and camaron (shrimp) burritos are out of this world. And if you’re not a seafood lover, the menu offers traditional options from carnitas, pollo, asada, al pastor, lengua and barbacoa.

Bonfire Burritos

Where: 2221 Ford St., Golden

When: Open daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: If Colorado had a burrito ambassador, it would be Bonfire Burritos. This spot in Golden offers shockingly delicious Southwestern cuisine, including breakfast tacos, bowls and burritos. With a handful of items to choose from, the Classic ($10.50) is a safe and delicious choice. It’s made with rice, slow-cooked pinto beans, cheddar cheese and choice of meat from marinated chicken, house-smoked carne asada, pork or roasted Anaheim peppers and green chile.

Kikés Red Tacos

Where: 1200 W 38th Ave., Denver

When: Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday

The Lowdown: Kikés Red Tacos has gone viral for the menu’s birria tacos and ramen, but the classic burrito ($9.95) is vastly underrated. It’s simple: your choice of protein — birria, pork, chicken, steak or cactus with Spanish rice, beans and cheese, crema, cilantro and salsa roja. While you’re there, you might as well try out some of the other viral foods. You won’t be disappointed.