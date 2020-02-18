El Taco De Mexico Is Getting a James Beard Award

Today, the James Beard Foundation announced that Denver’s El Taco de Mexico is one of six recipients of it’s America’s Classics Award. The America’s Classics award honors locally-owned restaurants that offer up a timeless appeal and have a reputation for quality food that reflects the character of the community it’s based in. Over 100 restaurants across the country have been celebrated with receipt of the award since its introduction in 1998.

El Taco de Mexico, located in the heart of Santa Fe’s Art District is a resplendent representation of Denver’s rich Mexican food culture. Opened initially as a trailer in 1985 by Mexico City native, Maria Luisa Zanabria, El Taco de Mexico evolved into the small bright yellow taqueria it is today. The intimate, all women cooks, churn out tacos — carne asada, al pastor, and more — daily, with their chile relleno burrito being the cult favorite.

The James Beard organization is a nonprofit that seeks to recognize unique and culturally relevant eateries around the country. In addition, the James Beard organization gives chefs and restaurants alike a voice and a power to impact policy, change behaviors and affect the culture. El Taco de Mexico will be celebrated at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 4, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

All photos courtesy of the James Beard Foundation.

