Dig Into August – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what's recently opened and what's worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Rioja Serves up a Decadent Brunch For Dinner as Part of Its Monthly Wine Series

The Lowdown: Brunch is a meal typically reserved for weekend mornings, but Denver’s Rioja decided to elevate this concept by offering an exclusive evening brunch complete with Alsatian wine pairings from Lucien Albrecht. This decadent meal was a part of Rioja’s wine dinner series, which occurs monthly. To have your own special night and indulge in foods you have never tried before, buy tickets here for its next event.

Prepare Your Palates – The Denver Burger Battle is Back

The Lowdown: On Thursday, August 3, Tivoli Quad will again be graced by the top burger champions. All will gather as scorching fire erupts from the grills and spatulas are wielded high. The Denver Burger Battle is back, and with contenders like Snarfburger, 5280 Burger Bar, Tap & Burger and more — it’s not to be missed. Visit its website to purchase tickets.

7 Places to “Work from Home” in Denver

The Lowdown: Many people in the Denver area still work from home, even as we slowly recover from the pandemic. Working while staring at the same four walls can become exhausting fast, so we put together a list of seven spots with an amazing atmosphere, delicious drinks and small bites that are worth a short commute.

Guard and Grace Welcomes New Chefs and Celebrates a Big Win

The Lowdown: This year has been significant for Guard and his cohort. In March, the chef was named Chef of the Year for Bar and Restaurant Expo’s 2023 Industry Excellence Awards, given for dedication to culinary excellence, sustainability, ethical practices and inclusive culture. To top off the well-earned recognition, two new chefs were added to the Guard and Grace roster — pastry chef Ryan Walker and executive chef Steven Garza.

6 Places To Visit and Channel Your Inner Barbie

The Lowdown: Since Barbie was released, the need for pink drinks and eats has only increased. Visit these six spots in and around Denver that emulate Barbie’s aesthetic of fun, delightful drinks, treats and, of course, pink.

Koko Ni Launches New Menu Full of Playfulness and Grounded Flavors

The Lowdown: This newly opened pop-up turned restaurant — curated by chef de cuisine James Gnizak and James Beard award-winning chef Paul Qui — is dedicated to using only farm fresh produce grown locally in Colorado, resulting in an ever-changing menu as the seasons pass. Koko Ni has now introduced an exclusive a la carte menu where diners can choose menu items in a non-tasting format, where pricing will be based on selected items.

6 New Denver Rooftops You Have To Check Out This Summer

The Lowdown: There’s nothing better than lounging on a rooftop, refreshing cocktail in hand and soaking up the summer sun. Although plenty of rooftop bars are open in our city skyline, here’s a list of six new spots you need to check out this summer.

The Michelin Guide Announces Colorado in Its Latest Expansion

The Lowdown: In the latest Michelin Guide expansion, Michelin and the Colorado Tourism Office have introduced the Michelin Guide to Colorado. Thanks to this guide, the public can now access some of the best tourism and unforgettable experiences. Now that Colorado has made it, those visiting or residing in Colorado can revel in its unrivaled culinary diversity and top-notch dining establishments.

8 Places to Grab a Filthy, Dirty Martini in Denver

The Lowdown: Many people reach for a chilled, briny martini when starting a night out. It’s tried, tested and perfected. But here’s a list of bars in Denver that genuinely do this classic justice.

Sustainable Summer Eats – Local, Organic and Ethical Food Choices

The Lowdown: Denver, known for its love of nature, offers a plethora of local, tasty and eco-friendly restaurants. From Vital Root to Watercourse Foods to Potager, there’s a sustainable and health-conscious site in Denver for anyone and everyone to enjoy. Visit our mini guide to find your next favorite.

Newly Opened

The Iconic Cherry Cricket Expands to Littleton

The Lowdown: The Cherry Cricket is known far and wide in the Denver area, and it now holds a new location in the heart of Littleton. Its new Burger Garden truly shines and provides an expansive 6,659 square foot area, roughly 400 seats and over 100 outdoor seats. The Cricket will also return fond memories with its distinguished marquee sign, appreciated fish tank and timeless design components.

Get a Taste of Japan at the Konbini Immersive Convenience Store

The Lowdown: From nigiri sushi to fruit sandwiches, Konbinis have it all, and that is what drew seasoned traveler and local artist Jeff Fierberg to it. Fierberg created his own Konbini on Dairy Block, where he obtained a large variety of Japanese and Korean snacks to sell that cannot be found anywhere else stateside.

Quixotic Presents Sensatia – A Riveting Cirque Experience With Fabulous Cocktails

The Lowdown: On June 15, Sensatia introduced its residency in Denver’s RiNo District with aerial and fire artistry, live music and an imaginative assortment of crafted cocktails. Although the selection is immense, we recommend the La Fleur “French 75,” named after the timeless French 75 cocktail that blends Botanist Islay Dry Gin, infused simple, champagne and a stunning edible flower garnish.

Baird’s Better Brunch – Fox and the Hen Opens in the Highlands

The Lowdown: The Fox and The Hen, which recently debuted in the highlands, is a collaborative project between Top Chef alumni Carrie Baird and restaurant lifer Michael Fox. The food is impressive, of course. But the talent and care that sit behind the whimsy make Fox and the Hen a real destination for serious diners who like starting their day with a smile.

Excuses to Celebrate

August 4: International Beer Day

The Lowdown: What’s Denver’s favorite beverage? Beer. Most of us are regulars at one (or two) breweries, so stop into your favorite on August 3 to celebrate this treasured beverage.

Don’t Miss: Try out WeldWerks Brewing, Our Mutual Friend or Denver Beer Company.

August 13: National Filet Mignon Day

The Lowdown: Sometimes, a juicy, satisfying steak is all you need to create a perfect night out. August 13 calls for date night, but make it at a steakhouse.

Don’t Miss: Try out EDGE Restaurant or A5 Steakhouse.

August 23: National Cuban Sandwich Day

The Lowdown: The Cuban Sandwich — or Cubano — is a reliable option for most. August 23 is an excuse to dig into this delicacy with sliced ham, pork, creamy Swiss cheese and sour pickles.

Don’t Miss: Give Toro’s or Blackbelly’s a try.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Colorado Afterschool Partnership Fundraising Event at WestFax Brewing Company

When: Friday, August 4, 3-8 p.m.

Where: WestFax Taproom, 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood

The Lowdown: WestFax Brewing Company, known for its unique and innovative brews, welcomes all to its Colorado Afterschool Partnership Fundraising Event on August 4 from 3 – 8 p.m. Colorado Afterschool Partnership (CAP) was created in 2014 to uphold a mission of fostering statewide partnerships that provide expanded learning programs for children and youth. The fundraising event features a raffle with prizes like a $250 voucher for a date night from Mama Joy’s Creole Catering, a wellness basket from Foothills Park and Recreation District and more, as well as delicious food truck eats from ShaWING. 10% of draft beer sales from the event will be donated to CAP.

The CAP Fundraiser is free to attend. Raffle tickets will be available starting at noon, $3 each or 5 for $10. For more information on prizes visit its website.