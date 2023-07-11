7 Places to “Work from Home” in Denver

Working from home while staring at the same four walls can make your eight-hour shift turn into a nightmare. While there are countless coffee shops, casual breakfast diners and shared working spaces to choose from, here are seven spots with an amazing atmosphere, delicious drinks and small bites that are worth a short commute.

Vibe Coffee and Wine

Where: 1490 Curtis St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located in the theater district, Vibe Coffee and Wine provides the perfect vibe for your workday. Whether working on a massive report or managing five projects at once, this spot has the best energy to get it done. The morning menu offers a much-needed coffee boost, and the evening menu is perfect when it comes time to close your laptop. You can’t go wrong with one of the Superfood Lattes (starting at $5.25), chock-full of super ingredients from organic dandelion, turmeric and more. At night, the cocktail menu will cure those 9 to 5 blues with espresso martinis ($14), basil gimlets ($13) and more.

The Molecule Effect

Where: 300 S Logan St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Molecule Effect is another coffee and wine spot that leans into its artistic roots with creative cocktails, neon art on the walls and uniquely painted lattes. This spot is on the smaller side, so head there early if you want a good seat to spread out your laptop and notebook. When it comes to “quitting time,” you can stay and grab a round of espresso martinis and catch live music or open mic night on Wednesdays.

Table Public House

Where: 2190 S. Platte River Dr., Denver

The Lowdown: Located in the River North district, Table Public House offers a triple threat when it comes to “working from home.” With a packed coffee, cocktail and food menu, the space underscores your experience with a homey atmosphere. Do you remember in middle and high school when all your friends would pick a house to do homework at? Well, Table Public House is just like that, but now you have major deadlines, meetings that could be an email and strong espressos to wash it all down.

Hello Darling

Where: 1610 Little Raven St., Denver

The Lowdown: Hello Darling is probably one of the cutest cafés in Denver, with feminine decor and perfectly curated cocktails and lattes. The space is great for some quick email blasts, small photo opportunities and coffee sipping. If you’re looking to upgrade your view from the four walls of your Colorado apartment, the high-top seating is the ultimate spot to romanticize your workday. Who knows, maybe you’ll meet the one as they walk past the window.

Grow + Gather

Where: 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood

The Lowdown: Grow + Gather has taken root in a renovated and historic auto shop in Englewood. With an urban farm, marketplace, restaurant and coffee shop under one roof, the only thing you’ll need to bring is your laptop and charger. The menu offers a plethora of breakfast, lunch and coffee options to get you through the workday. I recommend stopping by the grab-and-go area for a freshly prepared salad, sandwich or iced coffee.

Side Pony

Where: 4635 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: One of Denver’s only spots to host coffee and cocktails all day long is perfect for your workday away from home. Side Pony offers a select menu of caffeinated drinks, small bites and strong cocktails when it’s time to clock out, of course. Just blocks from Sloan’s Lake, you can even take a quick stroll if you hit writer’s block or need to walk off the three or four espressos keeping you alert.

Nest at Nurture

Where: 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Nurture Wellcare Marketplace is a welcoming place to relax and refuel. Inside, Nest Café offers a peaceful atmosphere to get work done and enjoy organic dishes from umami vegetable broth ($7) and immunity shots ($6) to avocado toast ($12) and lavender lattes ($6). If you’re feeling a bit stressed and overwhelmed at work, spending a shift at this wellness hub might take the edge off and refocus your mind.