Side Pony Offers a Space for Coffee and Cocktails All Day Long

Late-night coffee sippers and social drinkers can now mingle under one roof at Denver’s newest hangout. Whether it’s grabbing a quick espresso after a workout next door at Duality or an espresso martini after work, Side Pony is the hippest place for Sloan’s Lake locals to mingle.

The “side” in Side Pony is a double entendre for its physical location — on the side of Duality — and this space serves as another “side” to Pony Up, a cocktail bar located near Union Station. While Pony Up serves well-crafted cocktails and mystery shots, the mastermind behind this Denver staple has branched out to West Colfax to bring cocktails of that caliber to the neighborhood. Owner, Angela Neri, teamed up with Jen Sevcik, owner of Duality, to create a happy medium for the space.

“Customers were craving an opportunity to gather after a fitness class at Duality and a space to build a sense of community,” Sevcik said.

The 8,000 square foot space is home to a fitness center, IV lounge and until recently, lacked a hub for debriefing after a workout or quick coffee before walking around Sloan’s Lake. When brainstorming ideas for what would fill the space, it was an easy fit for Neri and her experience crafting cocktails.

“It was a cute, small, sexy, flirty little box on the corner or side of Duality. It just made sense, and while the gym is open all day, we figured the space should accommodate that,” Neri said.

It’s uncommon for coffee shops to be open into the twilight hours of the day, but Side Pony serves coffee and cocktails all day long, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The cocktail menu mirrors the same level of intricate and tasty cocktails you’d find at Pony Up while also including some coffee-forward spirits and, oddly enough, a protein-packed latte. As espresso martinis have staked their claim in the sweet center of the coffee and liquor Venn diagram, the bar menu offers a cold brew martini made with Queen City Collective coffee, encapsulating the classy and energetic vibe that comes with sipping on boozy coffee.

As the space is shared with a fitness center, it was only fitting that the menu featured some sort of protein and coffee concoction. The protein latte is two shots of espresso and 20 grams of protein.

“This latte was a fun collaboration between Jen and I. It took us a million renditions, but we finally landed on this one. It’s essentially like a meal with all the protein,” Sevcik said.

When it comes to actual food, the fare focuses on small, shareable bites from charcuterie and garden boards to honey butter Belgian waffles and macarons. Essentially, these staples are easy to ‘pick at’ while sipping and catching up on the latest gossip.

While the concept is still in its infancy, the team has high hopes for its presence in the neighborhood. “It’s important for us to create spaces that positively develop West Colfax, help people root down and build a more walkable area,” Sevcik said.

And with Spring weather drawing more locals to Sloan’s Lake, Side Pony is there to entice drinkers and non-drinkers alike with well-crafted cocktails, coffee, snacks and a buzzing atmosphere.

Side Pony is located at 4635 W. Colfax Ave, Denver. It is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

All photography By Grace Gatto.