Our Mutual Friend Brewing Celebrates 10 Years

Time flies when you’re having fun. On Saturday, December 10, one of RiNo’s original and most beloved breweries — Our Mutual Friend — celebrated its 10-year anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, head brewer Jan Chodkowski and managing partner Brandon Proff released four special beers, alongside some special-edition glassware. Its newly released options were a crucial part of the day-long celebration and included a Year 10 Saison brewed with orange blossom and honey, Colorado pilsner, Norwegian-style smoked Stjørdalsøl, Berkely Supply IPA and the Pro — an OG Blonde Ale made with all local ingredients. All four brews and the 10-year glasses are currently available for purchase in the taproom.

The brewery has grown from producing on a 31-gallon brew system to its current 10-barrel system. It specializes in lagers, Saisons and IPAs — continuing to produce some of the best beer in the city.

This follows another big year for OMF at The Great American Beer Festival. The brewery took home two medals, one for its Biere Ovale — which won silver in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category — and the other for its Saison Trystero, which took home a gold for Brett Beer. “We got announced and got in line then we got announced again while we were in line,” grinned Chodkowski. The two medals mark eight total for the brewery since 2015.

“I really love beer. I’m super passionate about it,” said Chodkowski. With each new batch, his enthusiasm is more evident than ever.

Our Mutual Friend Brewing is located at 2810 Larimer St., Denver. It is open every day from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

All photography by Adrienne Thomas.