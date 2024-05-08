Good Eats: Your 2024 Guide for the Colorado Farmers Market Season

What better way to signal Summer than with a guide to all of the local Farmers Markets launching their seasons in this month? We have you covered from the north, south, east and west. There will surely be local markets with various vendors to tempt your palate, provide entertainment, supply the perfect ingredients for your backyard dinner party and accessory items to pair with that cute outfit you bought for vacation. Additionally, we have also included information for those who would love to access the fresh produce available at the farmers’ market, but are not able to go for one reason or another.

Alamosa Farmers Market

Photo courtesy of Alamosa Farmers Market on Facebook

Where: Ross Ave. and 6th Street, Alamosa

The Lowdown: Visiting your local Farmers Markets is a great way to support local farmers and cottage food artisans who sell their goods at these markets. If your 4th of July holiday travel plans include a visit to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and then a gathering with friends or family for a backyard BBQ, consider stopping at the Alamosa Farmers Market on your way home to pick up some fresh veggies to throw on the grill or make tasty desserts. The season begins July 6, 2024, and will take place every Saturday until October 12, 2024, from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm, so you are sure to find some great additions to add to your hiking snacks, lunch in the park or charcuterie boards.

Arbol Farmers Market

Photo Courtesy of Arbol Farmers Market on Facebook

Where: 700 4th St., Paonia

The Lowdown: The one thing we love about farmers markets is the way they bring communities together. One community market working to do this is located in a Delta County is the Arbol Farmers Market. The Arbol Farmers Market is a year round market located in Paonia that begins its season on May 14, 2024 on Tuesdays from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The season will end on October 15, 2024 with the hours switching to 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm starting September 23, 2024. The weekly outdoor markets will feature live music and wood fired pizza. You can also enjoy of community dinner, by donation, prepared by The Learning Council. Take a moment to learn more about the Learning Council as well as the Delta County Citizens Advocating for Radically Equitable Spaces (DC CARES) and their mission to not only connect local food with local people as well as create equity and safe spaces for historically excluded and marginalized communities.

Rebel Marketplace

Photo Courtesy of Rebel Marketplace on Facebook

Where: Del Mar Park at 6th Ave. and Peoria St., Aurora

The Lowdown: Another community driven farmers market is the Rebel Marketplace located in Aurora, CO. Rebel Marketplace helps develop small neighborhood farms while also seeking to build a community around quality food and urban agriculture. From music, food trucks/vendors and activities for the kids, you can make it a day of fun for the family. One of the things we love about farmers markets is that you can make it a day of food exploration by starting with some coffee and a breakfast burrito or homemade muffin, find a few snacks and even dessert. The various vendors will leave you coming back for more as well as very approachable if you have questions about starting your own garden. The Rebel Marketplace seson kicks off on May 11, 2024 and then will continue every Saturday starting June 1, 2024 and ending August 31, 2024 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Woodland Park Farmers Market

Photo courtesy of Woodland Park Farmers Market on Facebook

Where: Memorial Park on Henrietta Ave. and Center St., Woodland Park

The Lowdown: Have you ever wondered what to do with all of the wonderful fresh veggies or dried fruit that you find at the farmers market? Well, Woodland Park Farmers Market is not only a great place to find them, but they also provide you with ideas on how to prepare them. You can visit Woodland Park Farmers Market every Friday from June 7, 2024, to September 27, 2024, from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Visit its website to learn about the various ways in which it supports the community.

Montrose Farmers Market

Photo courtesy of Valley Food Partnership on Facebook

Where: 433 S. 1st St., Montrose

The Lowdown: The Montrose Farmers Market is a year-round market that has been serving its community since 1978. The market features farmers, ranchers, producers and artisans of the Western Slope. The Montrose Farmers Market will open May 4, 2024 for its Summer season and end in December 2024. The market will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Visit its website here to learn more about the community and the market and they are connecting local agriculture and local people.

Littleton (Aspen Grove) Farmers Market

Where: 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

The Lowdown: The Littleton (Aspen Grove) Farmers Market, like the following two markets, is part of Metro Denver Farmers’ Market. The season will begin Wednesday, June 19, 2024, and end on September 25, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Metro Denver Farmers’ Market began over 40 years ago with the only location being an Auraria Campus parking lot on Saturdays only. Now you can find them held in various locations of the Denver Metro area.

Lakewood Farmers Market

Photo Courtesy of Metro Denver Farmers’ Market on Facebook

Where: 9077 W. Alameda Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Up next on the locations of Metro Denver Farmers’ Market is the Lakewood Farmers Market. The Lakewood Farmers Market can be found at Mile Hi Church every Saturday beginning June 15, 2024. The season will end on September 26, 2024 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Highlands Ranch Farmers Market

Photo courtesy of Metro Denver Farmers’ Market on Facebook

Where: 9288 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch

The Lowdown: Sunday mornings or early afternoons are a perfect time to stroll the Highlands Ranch Farmers’ Market. The market will begin its season on May 5, 2024 and end on October 27, 2024 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. After visiting any of the Metro Denver Farmers’ Market locations, be sure to visit its website to check out their page full of recipes to try.

Durango Farmers Market

Photo Courtesy of Durango Farmers Market on Facebook

Where: 259 W. 9th St., Durango

The Lowdown: The Durango Farmers Market season will begin on May 11, 2024 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday until October 26, 2024. While the market is a great family day outing, please note that furry friends will not be permitted.

Buena Vista Farmers Market

Photo Courtesy of Buena Vista Farmers Market on Facebook

Where: Columbine Park, 51 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista

The Lowdown: If vacationing in Buena Vista, CO is on your list this Summer, don’t skip visiting the Buena Vista Farmers Market. Located in Columbine Park beginning June 1, 2024, and ending October 5, 2024, the Buena Vista Farmers Market is a great stop on your way to your campsite or other activities where food is needed and you want some you are not able to find at your local grocery store. There is something about the thought of the Buena Vista Farmers Market, hiking, and the hot springs that could leave you feeling like the main character in a Hallmark movie.

Boulder Farmers Market

Photo Courtesy of Boulder Farmers Market on Facebook

Where: 13th Street and Canyon Blvd., Boulder

The Lowdown: Another community staple connecting local farmers with local people for the past 40 years is the Boulder Farmers Market. With live music, artisan markets and being located in the heart of Downtown Boulder, this is one that you will not want to miss. Be sure to plan your trip to find the best parking lots and information regarding pets. The Boulder Farmers Market will be open on Wednesdays starting May 1, 2024 to October 2, 2024. Hours are 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm. If attending during the week will be challenge, you will also be able to enjoy all that the market has to offer on Saturdays starting April 6, 2024 to November 23, 2024 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Southlands Farmers Market

Photo courtesy of Southlands Farmers Market on Facebook

Where: 6155 S. Main St., Aurora

The Lowdown: Wrapping up this guide to local farmers markets may be good for those with family members who prefer to browse racks at H&M or check out a movie while you browse the rows of artisan and food vendors. The Southlands Farmers Market has become a tradition for residents in the area who look forward to finding fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruits, unique food items, fresh baked bread, jams and more from local artisans. The Southlands Farmers Market can be found in the Town Square of the Southlands Mall starting May 11, 2024 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. The season will end on September 28, 2024.

Well, there you have it – your guide to the 2024 Colorado farmers market season. Now, if you were like, “Wait, these were awesome, but I still didn’t see anything in my neck of the woods.” Don’t worry, we got you. Check out this link to find a farmers’ market near you as well as learn more about some of your favorites that offer ongoing programing to assist with educating and empowering their communities about the importance of access to healthy food options.

Now, there could be various reasons why a person is not able to enjoy the farmers market in-person. However, that does not mean that you are not able to enjoy fresh produce and support local farmers. Spoon & Spade is a locally owned subscription provider. Additioally, check out the websites of Rebel Marketplace, Boulder Farmers Market and Durango Farmers Market that provide options for you to pick up some items available at their farmers markets.