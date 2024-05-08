Steppin’ to the Beat: 15 Denver Fashion Week Designers Talk Choosing Runway Music

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 is finally here, kicking off this Saturday, the 11th, and running until May 19th. It’s a powerfully musical event, a beat pulsing throughout the venue for the duration. In addition to the DJs providing ambiance and the incredible winners of 303 Magazine’s 2nd DFW Entertainer Contest, each runway display features a soundtrack that has been carefully curated by each respective designer. It speaks to the total control these designers and artists have over their vision, meticulously planning every aspect of their runways down to the very last detail. 303 spoke with 15 of Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24’s featured designers in order to find out more about how a fashion designer chooses their runway music.

Sustainable: May 11th, 7-11pm

Ari Burback — Garms 1 for 1

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

All aspects of Garms 1 of 1 runway shows are tediously thought out and music is incredibly important. In fact, it can make or break a show.

To me, each model portrays a character, and the soundtrack tells part of their story. I like to think of it as what the wearer would listen to while strutting down city streets. Hence, I will incorporate headphones and earbuds as accessories during my runway at Denver Fashion Week’s sustainable show on May 11.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

My designs are very heavily influenced by my music choices at the time of creation. In the studio, I like to turn my music up loud and allow myself to be transported into a creative flow state. Each design tells a story of me — what I’m listening to, experiencing, and other internal and external factors that are impactful, inspiring me to document through art.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

Choosing music for a Garms runway show can be so hard— not because there’s not enough to choose from, but too much! Like my designs, I let my creative intuition lead me. Whatever music evokes the most emotion, I hope to strike something similar in those who associate it with my brand and designs on the runway.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

I’d like to keep this one a surprise. I can, however, tell you that it focuses on being “1 of 1.” As the designer behind Garms 1 of 1, I make each piece by hand, highlighting imperfections and the durability of the materials I’m making new again. I see the same thing in humans. Each person is 1 of 1, each physical and spiritual trait encapsulating its own beauty.

Faith Friend — Earthly Threads

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music influences my designs and art every day, so I’d say music is very important to me, especially for the runway. When my designs are on the runway, I want the music to be authentic and match my style. I think having intriguing, fun, and experimental music really makes the experience feel whole and complete.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I started thinking about my music as soon as I was accepted as a designer. I’m always listening to music while creating, so I kinda knew what vibes I was looking for that fit my aesthetic. I started a playlist of songs I felt then and saved them to share with my friend Deano, who’s creating my music.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

So, I knew I wanted a mix created by one of my best friends, Deano. One thing I love to do is support my friends’ art. I hit up Deano to see if he wanted to collaborate with me, and he said yes. I sent him a few tunes, and I’m allowing him to take over and create something special for me. It’s a fun way to experiment and bring something fresh to the runway.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

My music will be a mix of chill beats and funky tunes. Deano is still working on it, so it’ll be a surprise. I’m also excited to hear it!

Skye Barker Maa — Factory Fashion

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is an integral communication device for your collection. It can sway the audience and guide them through your journey. Dramatic music creates intensity. Softer music communicates a sweetness. Ominous music might produce a sense of foreboding. The music you play provides context, sets the storyline, and gives the models a pace, tone, and character on the runway.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

For me, music is the most important aspect of designing and the runway. The entire personality of the collection can change based on the music. I typically develop my initial concept idea and then choose music before I complete designing. I often listen to the same song for 10-12 hours at a time in a loop day after day while I am sketching or draping garments. In the same way that I am fully exploring each piece through the design process I am breaking each chord down in the music and trying to learn more about it. My process is crippled until I decide on the music. I often feel anxiety until I have made that choice and conversely feel very calm and focused once I have music selected

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

Selecting music for the runway is a process. I start by trying to get away from anything I know. I’m telling a story. I want a piece that has an engaging beginning, includes a rise in the middle, and provides closure at the end. The collection should continue to engage the audience, so I prefer music that is not recognizable or if it is recognizable that it is a remix or is being presented in a new and interesting way.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

I would like to keep it a surprise.

Rachel Hough — Valerian Projects

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

It’s almost as important as the clothing being crafted for the event. Clothing and designs can be walked and displayed on models in silence, but nothing builds drama and tension like a wonderful melody or collection of soundwaves that the audience can feel. It allows the artist to create an emotion that someone without an eye for fashion might be able to feel.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

This will be my 4th fashion show and I still don’t think of the music until about two or three weeks prior to the event. I think the drops and beats have a huge role in what look I want coming out in that very moment.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I go with what I like and what helps tell the story or vibe I want to bring to my audience, depending hugely on the designs I’ve made. I enjoy dramatic intros or tension-building ones.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

I played “Broodle” by Mad Zach at the Denver Fashion Week Designer Challenge a couple of months ago, but I won’t be spilling which artist I end up choosing just yet, so stay tuned!

Streetwear and Sneakers: May 14th, 6-10pm

John Guiney — Guiney Design Custom Sneakers

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is an important part of the entire experience. It helps set the vibe, rhythm, and sequencing of the show.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I surround myself with music, so though it may find its way into my designs, that is not a goal. My designs are always the most important, but making sure that the music fits the aesthetic is also a crucial part of the show.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I am collaborating with Max Hegard, a renowned San Francisco DJ, to craft a custom piece for the Runway. As an artist, I flourish in collaborative settings, particularly when working alongside friends. The process of creating the perfect feeling and vibe is not only fulfilling but also enriching. Together, Max and I aim to curate an experience that resonates deeply with our audience, blending our unique talents to elevate the atmosphere to new heights.



Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

It will be a custom piece, so it will surprise everyone until the 11th hour.

Ashleigh Perri — My Generation

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

I think it’s very important for a runway show. The music gets the crowd going even before models start walking on the runway, and it gives the crowd a sense of what to feel about the designer’s collection.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

Music is a huge part of my designs. I create digital art of my favorite musicians and put them on the pieces that I make.

I’ll always have music on when I’m designing and creating. It helps me decide which colors and textures to use for each piece.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

It depends on how I feel and what I want my collection to say to the audience.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

You will find out on May 14th!

Cameron Connolly — Sliv Life

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

I think the music is a vital part of a successful runway show for me. I tie alot of the show to the music.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

It is always apart of the equation for me. Before I start the collection this year, I already had my music. I’m constantly inspired by music and use it to my advantage.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

It’s usually what I’m listening to at the moment. I try to find songs that correlate with my clothes and what I’m going through or feeling. Then I send them to my brother whose a music producer (@projectaspectofficial on IG). He takes the songs I send him and custom makes my runway music for me. This will be the 6th runway music he’s custom made for me so he has an idea what I’m looking for.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

It’s definitely a surprise but I’m super excited with the music I chose to make it a whole experience!

Jack Weakly — Douleur

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

I would say it’s essential. A runway show is an opportunity to give a full multimedia experience to set the tone for what a designer is trying to say. Without music, the viewer is only getting a fraction of the message.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I can’t speak for everyone, but I like to commission the runway track towards the end of the show’s production. As an artist, I am constantly intaking music while sewing and sketching, and every song impacts the runway differently. By building the runway song at the end, I can pay homage to all the music I’ve consumed during the process and make a more concise picture of my influences and references.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I work closely with the artist Tough Knuckles, a very talented producer and friend, and I send him a playlist of what I’ve listened to while designing the collection. He’s really good at identifying pieces from each playlist and translating them into something that feels like Douleur and is in line with the motifs and themes of the collection.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

The track Tough Knuckles has produced incorporates both industrial samples and the sound of nature. These two seemingly opposite sounds meet to form a driving beat, and samples throughout the track pay homage to the artists I listened to while creating the collection.

Marci Davis — MOSS D

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is incredibly integral part of my expression. It’s like the pulse of the vibe. It builds on a mood like a ripple effect.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I tend to build my play list & sew to it as I’m building my show. I always know which outfit and model i see to particular songs.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

My brand is mainly fun & free & that’s how my music is too. In an earlier interview, I said I like the vibe when you walk into the party & everyone is happy to see each other.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

I have a lot of hip hop & fun music. I’m a long time dancer & include anything that is so very fun to move to. Doja Cat forever!

Bridal: May 16th, 6-10pm

Alicia Rau — Béte Noire

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

I think music is essential to a successful runway. It sets the tone, evokes feelings, and complements the narrative of the pieces being showcased.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

It’s actually the first stage for me! It’s key for mood and inspiration. Considering music before the design process allows me to create a more cohesive, emotionally resonant, and visually captivating collection.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

Every element within my art holds deep meaning. The music selected for this show reminds me of a specific time in my life. It’s like paying tribute to my journey and symbolizing the healing and growth I’ve undergone.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

We are definitely keeping this a secret, but I will share that our tracks are edgy, bold, and not something you would expect to hear on a runway!

Tara Hari — Tara Hari Couture

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is very important to a successful runway. I usually choose music that will present my sensibility, my feelings and design.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

That happens later.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

Depends on the type of design.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

I would like to keep it a surprise!

Society: May 18th, 7-11pm

Kyra Coates — Kyra Coates

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

I think music is extremely important to a runway show. It helps create the mood and atmosphere. Have you ever seen a movie where the music just takes you into the world they have created on the screen? That’s how I feel music plays a role on a runway show. It can take you by the hand and lead you not only into the mind of the designer, but the larger social mood the designs are representing.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

Music is a part of the equation through the entire process. My designs are created directly from my fine art paintings. I create the art first on canvas, then design the clothing from the completed painting. So the moment I pick up a brush, I have a soundtrack in the background that is directly related to my inspiration for what I’m creating at the moment. That doesn’t necessarily end up being the music on the runway, but it informs the process. As I design, I consider the overall story the collection is telling. Is it edgy and modern, nostalgic and fun, serious and sophisticated? For the runway, I need to find music that reflects that story.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

It’s a journey for sure! For Denver Fashion Week, the process has been a long one. The moment I found out my designs would be in the Society show I started thinking about the music. I actually put together a playlist in Apple Music that I put songs into that I am considering, or if I hear a song out of somewhere I can throw it in there to listen to later. There are a lot of considerations to select the right music. First, does the music reflect the overall mood of the collection? My designs are very colorful and fun. Joy is really reflected in my aesthetic. So I’m going to find music that complements that.

I ask myself, do I want lyrics or not? Too many lyrics could be distracting, but the RIGHT lyrics could really help tell that joyful story I’m going for. What genre do I want? Most people immediately think a runway show needs to be some type of EDM. But just this winter I saw a runway show that actually played music from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and it worked because it was an ocean-themed collection and made the show feel magical and nostalgic.

Do I want a present day hit, or something more obscure? If people hear the song and it’s their jam, are they immediately just paying attention to the song and not focused on the designs, or are they carried into the atmosphere of what is happening on the runway? Is the music the right tempo? There are so many fun songs out there that I love to dance to, but would they be too fast and make the models feel like they have to run down the runway to keep up? Is the song too short? Too long? There are so many factors to consider! But much like when I paint and when I design, there is a moment that comes where I just know. This is the right music, full stop. And we are ready to go.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

Well, I have to keep it a surprise because I’m not done picking out the music yet! But believe it or not, I’m working on this piece of the show everyday.

Lilian Lara — Lilian Lara

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?



I think music is incredibly important to a successful runway. It sets the mood and allows the viewer to enter the specific world the designer has created with their pieces. It’s a beautiful way to have the audience connect with the collection on another level.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

For me, music enters the equation pretty early in the process when designing. I have an idea in my head of what I want a piece to look and feel like, and that of course comes with movement and where the piece is intended to be worn. You could say each piece has its own soundtrack.

However when structuring a collection for the runway, it becomes a matter of building a world where all the pieces can resonate in harmony and tell a story. It a little difficult sometimes and I have I have to tell myself that just because I like a song does not mean it’s good for this particular runway/collection. I really like telling a story with the looks and I want the audience to connect with it.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

Lots of trial and error! My partner and I listen to music while we make dinner and save songs that we like for the runway. We have so many now that it’s hard to choose!

But once we have settled on a couple of songs, my partner mixes them to be the right length and rhythm for the runway.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

Let’s keep it a surprise!

Jenn Burback — Jenn Burback

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Every designer is different when it comes to their runway shows, for myself I am an immersive designer and I want the audience to feel as though they are being transported and in a different world when watching my collections on the runway. Which means that the correct music or soundtrack is really important to a successful runway, even if that is silence it plays a key role in setting the ambiance.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

Almost all of my collections have stemmed from an initial design concept coupled with a song. I usually have one main song my collections are heavily inspired by and that comes very early on in my process. I visualize not only designs themselves, but my models walking on the runway and it’s usually to the song that initially inspired me. I typically have one main song and then build in other songs around the collection itself which tends to come later in the process usually mid way or closer to when the collection is completed.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

Choosing music is always quick, slow, challenging and fun. As mentioned I usually have one song that immediately hits and I know I want to use/design a collection around. When it comes to other songs, that’s always a little more challenging, because I want any other songs to feel insync with not only the collection, but the initial song selected. I will tend to go through multiple songs before ending with the selection heard on the runway. For example this collection is very different from my two previous collections and I really want some upbeat flashy style of music. So the process of choosing is heavily based on if it fits the collection, does it convey the feelings I want the models and audience to feel while happening.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

I am a very mysterious designer when it comes to new collections, so I will do the same for this, keeping the actual song(s) secret. I will say that this music selection is stellar with a bit of cosmic flare!

Andrew Kolczynski — Anton LaRosa

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Personally, I say that music is very important when it comes to a successful runway because music sets the tone.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

Usually, for me, music comes into the equation in the middle of designing/ constructing my garments.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I take a good look at my collection for the runway and try to visualize what type of music genre the garments would fit in.

Would you like to tell us which music you’ve chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

The music I am using for the spring show will be a mix from Beyoncé’s Act 1 and Act 2 albums!