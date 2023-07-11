Get a Taste of Japan at the Konbini Immersive Convenience Store

Convenience stores are a part of our everyday lives. Whenever we need a quick snack or have lost an essential item, one is always available in our time of need. In Japan, these stores, called Konbini, are elevated versions of the ones we have in the U.S., as they offer a large variety of products. From nigiri sushi to fruit sandwiches, Konbinis have it all, and that is what drew seasoned traveler and local artist Jeff Fierberg to it.

“Konbini is a global thing,” Fierberg explained. “But what is interesting about Asia is that these stores are socially and economically equalizing. Everyone needs to go to Konbini, and I can always find what I need there.”

Inspired by the number of products offered and the social factor, Fierberg created his own Konbini on Dairy Block, where he obtained a large variety of Japanese and Korean snacks to sell that cannot be found anywhere else stateside. To further immerse guests in the experience, the offerings are accompanied by photographs of real Konbinis, along with a large animation — all of which are shot and made by Fierberg.

“I am looking to open people’s eyes on this part of Japanese culture. This is the bedrock of everything. When you see images of famous Japanese landmarks, there is always a Konbini right around the corner,” Fierberg stated. His version of a Konbini has a limited and rare stock of snacks such as cucumber-flavored Lays, matcha-filled Oreos and a huge selection of instant ramen. Oftentimes when something goes out of stock, he cannot get it back again, leading to an ever-evolving process of finding new inventory weekly. “At a real Konbini, if you are a regular, they will bring in things for you. So it has been really cool meeting people who have maybe had their honeymoon in Japan and that they can ask about a specific product that I can try and find.”

This immersive art experience will change daily as products are sold and additions are made during its run through Labor Day. Along with the snacks, Fierberg also sells prints of his photographs and t-shirts, all of which will not be reprinted when sold out, operating as close to a real Konbini as possible.

However, this experience is not just about what can be bought but also about the connection these stores foster between people. “In Japan, you are not supposed to eat while walking or in transit. So it is more communal because Konbinis have seating areas where people can eat before they go about the rest of their day.” To replicate this, various activations will occur. The site will house anime nights, Saturday morning cartoons and bring people in to create authentic Japanese sandwiches and nigiri. “This is meant to be a living and changing organism,” Fierberg explained. “So, like a real Konbini, it will always be a little different but also still the same.”

Konbini: An Immersive Convenience Store is located on Dairy Block Alley next to Sarah O. Jewelry and will be open through Monday, September 4. Its hours are Thursday, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon – 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Jeff Fierberg.