Sustainable Summer Eats – Local, Organic and Ethical Food Choices

Denver, known for its love of nature, offers a plethora of local, tasty and eco-friendly restaurants. Given the significance of sustainability and the environment, here are some spots in particular that are making a positive impact. From farm-to-table, vegan or ethically-sourced food, there’s a restaurant for anyone to enjoy in our Denver area.

Root Down

Where: 1600 W 33rd Ave., Denver

Hours: Monday- Thursday 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and 6:10:30

The Lowdown: This gem focuses on cooking with organic and locally sourced ingredients, using green practices like wind power and creating building materials from recyclables. Inside, the restaurant has a classic neighborhood vibe and a patio with scenic views. Some fan favorites are the Roasted Baby Beet Salad ($18), the Veggie Burger Sliders ($21) and the Mushroom and Herb Omelette ($17.50).

Vital Root

Where: 3915 Tennyson St., Denver

Hours: Monday- Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: Vital Root is a local, fast-casual restaurant that is also plant-based and focused on providing sustainable, flavorful food using responsibly-grown ingredients. Along with the food, the restaurant’s minimalist decor and earthy tones create a cozy environment. Popular menus on the item include its pad thai ($18), falafel wrap ($16.50) and Banh Mi Tacos ($13.50).

The Plimoth

Where: 2335 E 28th Ave., Denver

Hours: Wednesday- Saturday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Closed on Saturdays, Mondays and Tuesdays

The Lowdown: The Plimoth is a charming neighborhood eatery focusing on seasonal and sustainable cuisine. It’s rustic decor and fresh dishes make this a must-visit restaurant. Tasty starters include a Cast Iron Cornbread with apple rhubarb jam and honey butter and its Summer Berry Salad. Some refreshing mains include its Cracklin Chicken and Three-Cheese Arancini with grilled asparagus.

Potager

Where: 1109 Ogden St, Denver

Hours: Tuesday- Saturday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Closed on Sundays and Mondays

The Lowdown: Potager, meaning “kitchen garden” in French, epitomizes farm-to-table. Potager has strong relationships with farmers and values fresh, local ingredients for its menu. They describe themselves as not following a specific style or school of cooking but rather creating satisfying food that is seasonally driven. Some popular dishes are its flatbread with corn puree, house chorizo, cotija and cilantro, and the gargouillou — described as a “taste of Colorado summer.”

Watercourse Foods

Where: 837 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218

Hours: Monday- Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday- Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: Watercourse Foods is a culinary haven that serves comfort vegetarian and vegan cuisine with a focus on sustainability. The restaurant is committed to supporting local farmers, embracing waste reduction efforts and implementing recycling and composting programs. Some must-try menu items include the cauliflower wings ($12), Cuban ($15) and Shades of Green Risotto ($17).