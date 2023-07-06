6 New Denver Rooftops You Have To Check Out This Summer

Denver has no shortage when it comes to rooftop bars and restaurants. However, if you’re looking for something new to spice up your happy hour, here are six new rooftops you must check out this summer.

McDivitt Taco Supply

Where: 3560 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Hours: Open daily, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of the River North district, McDivitt Taco Supply takes up space inside the Vib Hotel. The rooftop bar has a vast view of the skyline and delicious tacos and margaritas to match. The menu hosts small appetizers and entrees ranging from Mexican street corn and green chili macaroni and cheese to honey chili shrimp tacos and Southwest cheesesteak sandwiches. To wet your whistle, the cocktail menu offers boozy margaritas of the cucumber, hibiscus and green chili jalapeño kind.

Red Barber

Where: 3770 Walnut St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 4 – 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 2 – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Inside the Catbird Hotel in RiNo, Red Barber brings the fun when it comes to your summer rooftop party. With fire pits, yard games, live music, hand-crafted cocktails and light fare, this spot has something for everyone. Especially when it comes to a view. Red Barber has a bird’s eye view of the Front Range, city skyline and mountain peaks all in one. The Bang Bang Cauliflower ($7) and Zodiac-themed cocktails make the experience.

Kisbee on the Roof

Where: 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 12 – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Kisbee on the Roof sits on top of The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop with 180-degree views of the Rocky Mountains and city skyline. The open-air bar serves a delicious peach fuzz cocktail ($14), among others, with bright summer-inspired dishes like seafood ceviche ($18) and a melon and berry salad ($16).

El Patio

Where: 1949 Market St., Denver

Hours: Open 4 p.m. – midnight on weekdays and 1 p.m. – 2 a.m. on weekends. Closed on Monday.

The Lowdown: In the heart of downtown, El Patio is Denver’s newest party spot with amazing views of LoDo, refreshing tequila-based cocktails and shareable tacos and nachos. As you can imagine, this spot is party central, with good vibes and mimosas ($13) served all day. If you’re looking for a rooftop to grab drinks before a concert or Rockies game, check them out.

BurnDown

Where: 476 S. Broadway Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 – 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Sunday 12 – 11 p.m. Closed on Monday.

The Lowdown: New to the restaurant scene on South Broadway, BurnDown is a massive multilevel modern gastropub with a full bar and fare, open-air atrium and, more importantly, a new rooftop deck with views of the Front Range. Some notable cocktails include an avocado margarita ($15), a candy cap mushroom-infused old-fashioned ($15) and oh so trendy Aperol spritz ($10).

Rare Bird

Where: 245 Columbine St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 4 – 10 p.m., Friday 3 – 11 p.m., Saturday, 12 – 11 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Inside the Halcyon Hotel, Rare Bird invites its guests to “fly the coup” and sip on some boozy cocktails stories above Cherry Creek. With small bites, this rooftop allows you to focus on the cocktails that are almost as pretty as the view. Check out their website for more information.