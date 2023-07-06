6 Places To Visit and Channel Your Inner Barbie

Few toys have been as influential as Barbie. The iconic doll, a staple of childhood play for decades, is finally getting the Hollywood treatment with her own star-studded movie. We cannot wait to see the reimagined character as she graces the silver screen, but while we wait, we compiled a list of places that emulate Barbie’s aesthetic of fun, delightful drinks, treats and, of course, pink.

Read below to discover new places to explore before Barbie comes to theaters on July 21st.

Adrift Tiki Bar

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 218 S Broadway, Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. and closed Sunday and Monday

The Lowdown: Channel your inner Malibu Barbie by going to the Adrift Tiki Bar on Broadway. This restaurant provides a completely immersive experience by treating guests to a tropical paradise, from its interior design to the Polynesian-inspired cocktails and dishes. Cool down with a Frozen Chi-Chi ($16), a delectable drink made with rum, vodka, coconut cream, pineapple juice and a maraschino liqueur, or stick with a classic Mai-Tai ($16) before you make your way to a matinee performance of Barbie.

Voodoo Doughnut

Where: 98 S Broadway, Denver

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 5 a.m. – 3 a.m.

The Lowdown: To celebrate Barbie’s love of all things pink, take a stroll down the street to Voodoo Doughnut’s Broadway location. With its famous pink boxes, glittering chandeliers and mouth-watering pastries, this doughnut shop is straight out of “Barbie land.” Stop by and enjoy a plethora of sweets, including doughnuts topped with your favorite cereal to vegan delicacies that you can’t find anywhere else.

Room For Milly

Where: 1615 Platte St., Suite 145, Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. and closed on Sunday

The Lowdown: If you are looking for a more elegant night out, make sure to head over to Room For Milly for a refined experience that Barbie would adore. Thoughtfully filled with unique art, with some of the pieces commissioned specifically for the restaurant from female artists, it is clear that this environment celebrates women, including its namesake Milly Parker who led an adventurous and unconventional life. Sip on the Antigua ($15), a cocktail with strawberry-infused Aperol, blanco vermouth and basil, or indulge in a charcuterie plate ($20) while soaking in an ambiance overflowing with color and beauty.

Forget Me Not

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 227 Clayton St, Denver

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 3 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Featuring some of the most innovative cocktails in the Denver area, Forget Me Not in Cherry Creek is a great place to go and celebrate Barbie’s playful spirit. With a stylish lounging area dedicated to curating a cheerful and unforgettable time and a large selection of craft cocktails you can enjoy or share with others, this place is perfect for inviting your Barbie and Ken friends for an afternoon out. Savor its 82 Moons ($14), a beverage made with vodka, vanilla, passion fruit, ginger, lemon and Campari, and pair it with a Wagyu Steak Tartare ($20) to take advantage of Forget Me Not’s bountiful menu.

Postino WineCafe Boulder

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 1468 Pearl St., Suite 110, Boulder

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: To pay homage to Barbie’s passion for sports and skating, make the trip up to Boulder to be surrounded by reclaimed roller skates, a nod to the sitcom Mork and Mindy, which aired in the early ‘70s and ‘80s where Robin Williams skates down Pearl Street Mall. Revel in the nostalgia of the age when roller skating was commonplace and try its extensive list of wines. Casual fare is available, as are exquisite bruschetta boards to split with friends. Make sure to visit soon as they are releasing a special Barbie Dream Spritz to celebrate the film’s premiere. Made with aperitivo mazzura cappelletti, cocchi rosa aperitivo, sparkling rosé and garnished with a pink straw and a strawberry, this drink is sure to delight your taste buds. This cocktail will be available at all five Colorado Postino locations from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 30 and they also will be donating $1 from every spritz sold to Girls Who Code which is an organization who works to close the gender gap in technology. Embrace your sporty side with a trip to Postino Wine Bar in Boulder.

Side Pony

Where: 4635 W Colfax Ave., #100, Denver

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: This list would not be complete without a place just for Ken. He loves to channel his inner cowboy — as evidenced by the Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb listing — so the newly opened Side Pony is the perfect spot for him. Sophisticated and filled with fun decor, this coffee and cocktail lounge is a place that can be visited from the early morning to the late evening. Its offerings include a variety of coffee and breakfast items as well as an eclectic mixed drink menu with a particularly tantalizing espresso martini. Take your Barbie on a date here anytime, knowing that Side Pony has you covered.