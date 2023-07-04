The Iconic Cherry Cricket Expands to Littleton

After much excitement, the doors of Cherry Cricket — known for its celebrated burgers — are now wide open in Littleton. For decades, the Cherry Cricket has been treasured in Denver’s culinary landscape, serving up some of the city’s most beloved burgers and beers from its two alternative locations. Now, the flourishing Littleton community is added to its list of expansion.

The Cherry Cricket expanded from its original Cherry Creek location to the Ballpark neighborhood in 2018. But the new Burger Garden at the Littleton location truly shines and provides an expansive 6,659 square foot area, with roughly 400 seats and over 100 outdoor seats. The Cricket will also bring back fond memories with its distinguished marquee sign, appreciated fish tank and timeless design components.

Alex Bunn, vice president of brand strategy and growth, spoke on the Littleton location’s grand opening stating, “The Cricket has made a lot of friends over the years, many of whom call Littleton home. We love being a neighborhood restaurant where people gather to create memories. We’re just excited we’ll get to do more of that in Littleton.”

The Cricket opened its Littleton doors to the public on June 22, promising scrumptious burgers, icy cold beer and a convivial atmosphere. If you cannot traverse to the Littleton location, there is no cause for concern, as its primary locations are at the core of Cherry Creek and the Ballpark District — proceed to delight in an iconic scenery and buoyant vibe. There is a genuine reason for its standing as Denver’s favorite burger joint since 1945, so go out and experience it.

Littleton’s Cherry Cricket is located at 819 W Littleton Blvd., Littleton. It is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

All photography courtesy of Cherry Cricket.