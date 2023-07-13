Quixotic Presents Sensatia – A Riveting Cirque Experience With Fabulous Cocktails

Quixotic’s Sensatia Cirque Cabaret fuses dancing, imagination and projection mapping to create an enthralling, multi-sensory experience. On June 15, Sensatia introduced its residency in Denver’s RiNo District with aerial and fire artistry, live music and an imaginative assortment of crafted cocktails. Sensatia endeavors to excite all of our senses — touch, taste, sight, hearing and smell — and provide an enticing and extravagant night out. This experience makes for the perfect date night or nighttime outing with friends.

The Arch’s Non Plus Ultra Venue at 3001 Walnut Street is now the location of Quixotic, which has transformed the previous Epic Brewing Company into a small theater with 250 seats and its own private bar and lounge.

Anthony Magliano, founder at Quixotic, spoke of the recent opening of Sensatia’s Denver residency. “We are embarking on our newest journey in the heart of Denver’s creative RiNo Art District and connecting with its dynamic art scene,” said Magliano in a recent interview. “As we expand nationally, it is a perfect fit for this adventurous city. We can’t wait to share artistry, creativity and passion with this community.”

The show was nothing short of amazing. But before entering the show, take advantage of the opportunity to savor fantastic drinks creatively mixed with unexpected ingredients, heightening your overall experience.

The Silhouette — its version of an espresso martini — made with Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, cold brew crème de cacao, simple syrup and adorned with espresso beans, was the night’s first libation.

The next beverage on the menu was the Love Potion No. 9, a variation of the old-fashioned cocktail featuring Bulleit Bourbon, simple syrup and angostura bitters, finished off with an orange peel garnish. Their rendition of an Aperol Spritz, the Taste of Desire, was another mouthwatering cocktail on the menu, prepared with Aperol, Prosecco, soda water and an orange peel garnish swimming within the beverage. Among the options was its Aphrodesia cocktail, composed of Espolon Tequila, Fever Tree sparkling pink grapefruit, lime juice and soda water, topped with a pomegranate garnish and rosemary sprig.

The ultimate selection on its menu was the La Fleur “French 75,” named after the timeless French 75 cocktail that blends Botanist Islay Dry Gin, infused simple, champagne and a stunning edible flower garnish.

Sensatia describes the story of two unenthusiastic artists — a mechanical ballerina and an overworked violinist — who follow a tempting muse and inadvertently discover the luxurious backstage of a whimsical cabaret, reigniting their passion for their arts.

Quixotic’s Sensatia performs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until July 29 at 3001 Walnut St., Denver. Visit its website to grab your ticket now.