Dig Into September – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

First Bite Returns to Boulder This Fall

The Lowdown: First Bite is set to return to Boulder this fall. The restaurant week will offer an array of menus from local restaurants at multiple price points.

Vail Oktoberfest Brings European Delights to Autumn

The Lowdown: Vail Oktoberfest is back in Vail Village and Lionshead Village this autumn to bring European delights to Colorado. The festival offers flowing beer, costume contests, a bratwurst eating contest and more.

RiNo Yacht Club Welcomes a Black Lagoon Pop-Up Bar This October

The Lowdown: RiNo Yacht Club teams up with Black Lagoon to host a pop-up bar this October. The horror-themed pop-up will sling out cocktails, small bites and more.

Chef Charles Mani Adds a Fresh Take on Indian Cuisine at Urban Village Grill

The Lowdown: Chef Charles Mani has given a fresh take on Indian Cuisine at Urban Village Grill. Mani offers a rotating menu, a chef-tasting menu and more for an elevated experience.

This Denver Chef Has Merged His Love of Cooking and Cannabis To Create Cannabis Cuisine Art

The Lowdown: Chef Jarod “Roilty” Farina has merged his love of cooking and cannabis to create curated cannabis cuisine art. Roilty offers private and in-home dining experiences for the not-so-faint of heart.

Soi Kowboi Combines High and Low at Gold Point

The Lowdown: Chef Soi Kowboi has combined high and low for a new experience at Gold Point. Kowboi brings oysters, Malort and an array of sandwiches for that perfect taste of both spectrums.

Chef Oscar Padilla Serves Up Latin Flair and Edible Dessert Art to Toro

The Lowdown: Chef Oscar Padilla serves up Latin flair and edible dessert art to Toro Denver. Padilla went viral with his La Bomba, a decadent chocolatey dessert.

Chef Caroline Glover’s Continued Excellence at Annette and in Denver’s Culinary World

The Lowdown: Chef Caroline Glover has taken on a journey in excellence with Annette and Denver’s Culinary World. Glover was awarded the prize of Best Chef: Mountain in the 2022 James Beard Awards.

EDGE Restaurant’s New Chef Brings Imagination and Whimsy to an Evolving Menu

The Lowdown: EDGE Restaurant’s new chef, Chef Craig Dryhurst, brings imagination and whimsy to an evolving menu. The menu serves bites such as a buttermilk chicken sandwich ($28), seabass ($45) and a white chocolate blood orange creme brulee ($16).

Newly Opened

Bellota Opens New Location in Boulder and Updates Denver Menu

The Lowdown: Bellota has opened a new location in Boulder and has updated its Denver menu. The location is set to have a more casual atmosphere with fresh ingredients and dishes.

Noisette Adds an Upscale French Bistro and Bakery to LoHi

The Lowdown: Noisette, an upscale French bistro and bakery has opened in LoHi. The menu offers tastes of black bass ($36), duck breast ($42) and an array of French pastries.

Victory Love and Cookies Has Taken Over a Previous Denver Bread Company Location

The Lowdown: Victory Love and Cookies, a cookie-centric bakery, has taken over a previous Denver Bread Company location. The bakery serves up cookie flavors such as Cowboy Joe ($16.60 for six), Grant’s Chocolate Chunk ($16.50 for eight) and Lemon Lucy ($18.50 for 10).

Point Easy Has Transformed the Former Whittier Pub Into a Farm-to-Table Experience

The Lowdown: Point Easy has transformed the former Whittier Pub into a full farm-to-table experience. The fresh menu offers dishes including Colorado grilled lamb leg ($39), Buckner Ranch lamb meatballs ($15) and Marsh Hen Mills Farroto ($23).

Excuses to Celebrate

September 2: International Bacon Day

The Lowdown: Crunc into crispy, smokey bacon on September 2nd during International Bacon Day. What better excuse to fry it up?

Don’t Miss: For a taste of bacon check out Bacon Social House and Flying Pig Bacon Company.

September 5: National Cheese Pizza Day

The Lowdown: Grab a hot slice during National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5. We all love a good cheese pull.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new spot check out Ghost Box Pizza, Mischief Pizza, Get Sauced Pizza and Redeemer Pizza.

September 7: National Beer Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one on September 7th during National Beer Lover’s Day. We all deserve to raise a glass.

Don’t Miss: For some great beer take a look at the Vail Craft Beer Classic, Recess Beer Garden and MobCraft x Dee Tacko.

September 18: National Cheeseburger Day

The Lowdown: Sink your teeth into a juicy burger on September 18 in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. You know you love a classic.

Don’t Miss: If you need a tasty burger check out Lucy’s Burger Bar, In-N-Out and The Original.

September 29: National Coffee Day

The Lowdown: Get caffeinated on September 29 during National Coffee Day. Whether it is hot or iced, we all deserve a great cup of joe.

Don’t Miss: For a hot or iced cup, check out Wagon Coffee Roasters, Dirt Coffee and Ti: Cafe Ta.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

International Bacon Day at Snooze

When: September 1 – 7

Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Locations

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery partners with No Kid Hungry to celebrate International Bacon Day. From September 1st through September 7th Snooze will offer Bacon Day pancake specials such as The Graceland Pancake and a Bacon and Eggs Pancake.

Fill a Plate for Hunger

When: September 8, 5 p.m.

Where: ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

The Lowdown: We Don’t Waste partners with CoBank and TAG Restaurant Group for the Fill a Plate for Hunger fundraiser. The event features an evening of delights from local restaurants such as Urban Farmer, Ace, Eat, Serve and The Bindery. Proceeds from the event will go towards expanding food access programs in Denver. Tickets can be purchased here.