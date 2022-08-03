How This Denver Chef Merged His Love of Cooking and Cannabis

South Florida native, Chef Jarod “Roilty” Farina, moved to the Mile High City to cultivate his growing fame as a fine-dining mastermind who polishes his dishes off with cannabis. From creating homemade edibles for friends to owning his own private chef service, Chef Farina has become the blueprint for this growing technique. His fully loaded portfolio of awards, culinary training, national television stardom and talent in the kitchen has certainly granted him the recognition he deserves as a cannabis cuisine artist.

Farina’s journey started in 2011 when he entered the Secret Cup competition in Los Angeles — one that highlights the best hash makers and cannabis growers internationally. After winning first place, he was offered a job in our state that focused on creating extracts. Although during this time he was more involved in the cannabis world, about seven years ago Farina and his wife decided to take a cooking class together which led him to rediscover his love for cooking. “It kind of kicked me back in the kitchen and let me know that there’s a lot more to learn. I did not think I was going to be a chef until my thirties actually,” he remembered. “I’ve been in the cannabis industry my whole life really, so it’s something that has been near and dear to me. Food has always been another side of my life. So, to meld them together kind of made sense in the end.”

After experimenting with micro-dosing and infusing different foods, his friends became the test subjects for what is now a booming business titled Dine with Roilty. “We did a big dinner for our friends on New Year’s Eve 2015 and did all infused food, all the savory stuff which we hadn’t really done before. It was a big hit — everybody was going crazy about it and that’s kind of what really kicked me in the butt to go forward,” Farina said.

With this growing idea and love for cannabis cooking, he began to search for competitions to enter and found High Times Top Cannabis Chef in Las Vegas. “It was a competition where you are put up against another chef and you cook live on site. People are there watching you and it was actually really fun. I cooked steak frites with a little sauce on there and had a garlic puree. We won that one and it kind of gave us the propellant to move forward” Farina said. Ever since this nudge, the awards and television appearances have yet to cease. Some of Farina’s top winnings include the honor of Best Chocolates in the 2020 Connoisseur Cup for Cannabis Edibles, Best Cannabis Cooking Class in Westword’s Best of Denver 2022 and national fame as a finalist on Chopped 420.

Now, Dine with Roilty is his front and center focus. This business specializes in creating personalized, in-home and private dining experiences for the cannabis community as well as cannabis cooking classes for every range of expertise. Choose from a three, five or seven-course dinner with Farina for a table-side experience that reigns over the rest. Foodies and cannabis lovers can now unite and indulge under one roof — something that is rare in the fine-dining community. If learning more about different infusion techniques to practice on your own food excites you, Dine with Roilty offers online, basic and advanced cooking with cannabis classes. With a plethora of menus and methods, each class is a special experience for both Farina and his guests. Visit his website to learn more about each adventure he offers.

This chef and his wife are constantly traveling to indulge in different foods while fostering new techniques and perfecting their craft. By meeting with chefs from all over the world, Farina has the ability to bring truly authentic cuisine to the cannabis lovers of Colorado. “There are always really cool elements and new things that a lot of chefs are doing. We try to bring that to the cannabis industry and different people that maybe aren’t traveling around the world. They can still have those experiences with us,” he said.

Although we recommend booking Farina yourself to meet him in person, he also has a few very exciting appearances coming up that you won’t want to miss. Tune into the Food Network on August 4 at 7 p.m. to witness Farina take on one of the most well-known individuals in the culinary world on hit show Beat Bobby Flay. He won’t be cooking with cannabis on this appearance, but his culinary excellence gives him a fighting chance to reach victory on its own. Dine with Roilty will also be featured at the Grand Tasting at the Denver Food and Wine Festival coming up in September. With his extensive training and broad palate, Farina is one individual that deserves worldwide support as this combination of cannabis and cuisine rises in popularity.

Dine with Roilty offers private dining experiences ranging from three to seven courses and cannabis cooking classes for different levels of expertise.

All photography by Shelby Moeller.