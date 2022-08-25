Bellota Opens in Boulder and Updates Denver Menu

On June 29, Bellota opened a new location in Boulder. This marks the second iteration of the taco, torta and assorted Mexican fare from one of Denver’s best new chefs Manny Barella. Bellota replaced Acorn in the Source in 2020.

While much of the Boulder menu is identical to the original, there are a couple of items that are exclusive to the Boulder valley version. The panela cheese taco ($5) comes with salsa macha and lime cured onion on a corn tortilla, and is best enjoyed as part of a taco flight ($35) which includes one of each of the seven options. The red potatoes ($7) are drenched in xni pec, cotija, lime and a rich pibil jus. While only an appetizer, the dish alone is worth the trip.

Now that Boulder is off to a running start, Barella says he wants to use the Denver location as a creative outlet, with plans to slowly introduce more experimental and upscale items. “I want Bellota to be the Mexican version of OAK,” said Barella.

On Monday, August 15, Barella introduced three new dishes, each one leaning more into fine dining than much of the already perfectly fabulous, taco-heavy menu. The remolacha ($13) is beet hummus, roasted beets, cilantro citrus gremolata, marcona almonds and cotija. Meant to be eaten by the spoonful, the remolacha is certainly as visually stunning as it is tasty. The Snapper a la Veracruzana ($30) sees scarlet snapper covered in a combination of San Marzano tomatoes, capers, green olives, oregano and parsley and is served with a side of Mexican rice. The carne asada ($35) is sliced hanger steak, fiery piquin salsa, guacamole and charred green onions. It is served with white corn tortillas and rice. All three will be solely available at the Denver location for the time being.

Barella says he plans to keep the Boulder location as a more casual outpost, with more changes to come to the Denver menu early next year. He also says he’s been flirting with the idea of hosting a weekly tasting menu in the upstairs portion of the restaurant, though there is no set date for when that might debut.

Bellota Boulder is located at 4580 Broadway D1, Boulder. It is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 4 – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 – 10 p..m.

Bellota Denver is located in The Source at 3350 Brighton Blvd. Suite 150, Denver. It is open Monday – Thursday from 4 – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

All photography by Adrienne Thomas.