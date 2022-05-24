The Vail Craft Beer Classic Returns Next Month

Sip at the Vail summit this summer! Colorado’s top breweries and beer enthusiasts come together at the Vail Craft Beer Classic on June 17 & 18 for the most adventurous craft beer festival of the summer. Take in the scenic mountain views of Vail while you immerse yourself in hop culture. This can’t miss, elevated beer festival is one-of-a-kind and takes the beer tasting experience to the next level.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With all of the incredible craft breweries spread across Colorado, it’s a beer lover’s dream to be able to experience them all at once. The Classic brings 30+ breweries from across the state together so that enthusiasts can taste the best of the brews all in one place. From Denver fan favorite breweries such as Ratio Beerworks, and New Terrain Brewing Company, to mountain gems like Vail Brewing Company and Broken Compass, to heavy hitters such as New Image Brewing Company and Four Noses Brewing Company are pouring out unique craft beers all weekend.

From stouts and lagers, to pale ales and ciders, there are hundreds of craft beers to try during the festival. The best part? Your all-inclusive ticket allows you to imbibe at your own pace and taste to your heart’s desire. The festival will be held outdoors in the fresh mountain air. Walk from brewery tents to spirits tents to refill your free Vail Craft Beer Classic glass.

Blues, Rock, Funk, Heart & Soul, and Rock & Roll — enjoy awesome, free concerts as you sip. Performing artists include Jubilingo and My Brother’s Keeper with Bill McKay. Small bites from food trucks ranging from oysters on the half shell to BBQ will be available to soak up the suds. Spend the entire weekend in Vail with discounted lodging rates from participating hotels in the Vail Valley. Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite.