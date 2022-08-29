Vail Oktoberfest Brings an Abundance of European Delight

Although the summer heat wave is yet to cease, anticipation of Colorado’s autumn events can be hard to fight. For all our fall admirers, now’s the time to hunt through your closet and squeeze on your lightly-used dirndl and lederhosen. Vail Oktoberfest is gearing up to take over our picturesque mountain villages for two weekends in September with a thrilling lineup of events, free-flowing frothy beer and Bavarian fare.

Vail Oktoberfest is honored among the 10 greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States by USA Today, and for good reason. The European-inspired scene in both Lionshead Village and Vail Village has acted as the perfect backdrop for the endless celebrations for more than 25 years. Plan to hit the road and visit Lionshead Village September 9-11 and Vail Village September 16-18.

“Oktoberfest was founded in 1810 as a way to celebrate a royal wedding. It was such a success that the community rallied around the event and demanded it become an annual event,” Oktoberfest Event Director Ryan Slater said. “Today’s Oktoberfest celebrations combine so many aspects of what makes life beautiful – music, food, community, beer – not necessarily in that order. We’re honored to be able to continue this more than 200-year-old tradition here in Colorado”.

With Colorado embracing its position of craft beer heaven, one of Aspen Oktoberfest’s many policies is an abundance of brews. Attendees have the choice to pick between three stein selections — full 32oz liter Large Prost Stein ($35), 16oz Ceramic Prost Stein ($30) and 16oz Small Prost Stein ($25). Even better, each stein includes one free beer pour. We recommend preordering and picking up at the villages as prices will be higher on-site. Although purchasing a stein is not required to drink all the beer you please, it will make the sipping more rememberable.

Both villages have a vast number of events planned that embrace both competitive nature and innocent fun. Some of the most coveted include its World Keg Bowling Championship, Bratwurst Eating Contest, Stein Lifting Competition and a Costume Contest. Be sure to enter any number of these for a prize pack and of course — bragging rights. Traditional German bands including Helmut Fricker & The Rhinelanders, Denver Kickers Schuplatters, The Polkanauts and The Average German Band will perform each day from noon to 9:30 p.m. Vail’s festival also offers Kid-Toberfest complete with face painting, balloon animals, children’s performers and more. “We pride ourselves on having robust children’s activities to make it an outing for the whole family,” Slater said.

For those who have yet to experience an Oktoberfest celebration, Vail’s is the best first impression to encounter. The Vail views paired with floods of beer and delicious European cuisine is only the beginning of what this festival has to offer to all — German or not.

Here is the full updated schedule of Vail Oktoberfest —

Lionshead Village: September 9 – 11

Friday, September 9

12 p.m. – Oktoberfest Opens

12 – 4 p.m. – Average German Band

12 – 5 p.m. – Kid-toberfest

4 – 6 p.m. – Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band

6 p.m. – Oktoberfest Opening Ceremony

6:15 – 7 p.m. – Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band

7 p.m. – Stein Lifting Competition Begins

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – The PolkaNauts Band

10 p.m. – Oktoberfest Closes

Saturday, September 10

12 p.m. – Oktoberfest Opens

12 – 3 p.m. – Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band

12 – 5 p.m. – Kid-toberfest

1 – 3 p.m. – Denver Kicker Schuhplattlers Dancers

2 p.m. – Bavarian Costume Contest

3 – 3:30 p.m. – Polidori Bratwurst Eating Contest

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Average German Band

3:30 – 4 p.m. – Denver Kicker Schuhplattlers Dancers

4 – 5 p.m. – World Keg Bowling Championship

5 – 7 p.m. – The PolkaNauts Band

7 p.m. – Stein Lifting Competition

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Rewind Band

10 p.m. – Oktoberfest Closes

Sunday, September 11

12 p.m. – Oktoberfest Opens

12 – 3 p.m. – Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band

12 – 5 p.m. – Kid-toberfest

1 – 5 p.m. – Denver Kicker Schuhplattlers Dancers

2:30 – 3 p.m. – Polidori Bratwurst Eating Contest

3 – 4 p.m. – Denver Kicker Schuhplattlers Dancers

4 – 5 p.m. – World Keg Bowling Championship

5 – 6 p.m. – Average German Band

5:30 p.m. – Stein Lifting Competition

6 p.m. – Oktoberfest Closes

Vail Village: September 16 – 18

Friday, September 16

12 p.m. – Oktoberfest Opens

12 – 4 p.m. – Average German Band

12 – 5 p.m. – Kid-toberfest

4 – 6 p.m. – Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band

6 p.m. – Oktoberfest Opening Ceremony

6:15 – 7 p.m. – Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band

7 p.m. – Stein Lifting Competition

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – The Ryan Dart Band

10 p.m. – Oktoberfest Closes

Saturday, September 17th

12 p.m. – Oktoberfest Opens

12– 3 p.m. – Average German Band

12 – 5 p.m. – Kid-toberfest

1 – 3 p.m. – GTSV Alpen Auerhahn Dancers

2 p.m. – Bavarian Costume Contest

3 – 3:30 p.m. – Polidori Bratwurst Eating Contest

3:30 – 4 p.m. – Denver Kicker Schuhplattlers Dancers

4 – 5 p.m. – Helmut Fricker & the Rhinelanders Band

7 p.m. – Stein Lifting Competition

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – The Evolution Band

10 p.m. – Vail Oktoberfest Closes

Sunday, September 18

12 p.m. – Oktoberfest Opens

12 – 3 p.m. – Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band

12– 5 p.m. – Kid-toberfest

1 – 5 p.m. – GTSV Alpen Auerhahn Dancers

2:30 – 3 p.m. – Polidori Bratwurst Eating Contest

3 – 4 p.m. – Bavarian Schuhplattlers Dancers

4 – 5 p.m. – World Keg Bowling Championship

5 – 6 p.m. – Average German Band

5:30 p.m. – Stein Lifting Competition

6 p.m. – Oktoberfest Closes

Vail Oktoberfest takes place at Lionshead Village from September 9-11 and Vail Village September 16 – 18. Visit its website for more information.

All photography courtesy of Jon Resnick and Indie Creative Co.