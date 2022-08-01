Dig Into August – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Viral Foods in Denver – The Espresso Martini

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine has created a guide to finding the best espresso martinis in and around Denver. The list includes stops such as Poka Lola Social Club, Welton Room and Deviation Distilling.

Welton Street Café and Golden Burro Café are Awarded $40,000 Grants

The Lowdown: The Welton Street Cafe and Golden Burro Cafe have been awarded $40,000 grants. The grants were awarded by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation as part of the Backing Small Historic Restaurants program.

18 Local Culinary Industry Leaders Recognized Before Rising Stars Restaurant Week

The Lowdown: StarChefs Magazine has recognized 18 local chefs ahead of the Rising Stars Restaurant Week. The lineup of chefs includes Taylor Stark of The Wolf’s Tailor, Manuel Barella Lopez of Bellota and Liliana Myers of Safta.

Viral Foods in Denver – Tteokbokki (Spicy Rice Cakes)

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine brings you a list of where to find the viral food Tteokbokki in and around Denver. Check out Mono Mono Korean Fried Chicken, Seoul ManDoo and Snowl Cafe for the spicy rice cake dish.

5 Denver Restaurants Donating Profits to Abortion Rights Organizations

The Lowdown: Five local restaurants are standing up for reproductive rights by donating profits to abortion rights organizations. You can help donate funds by stopping in at Pint’s Peak, Funky Flame, Happy Cones, Outside Pizza and Brasserie Brixton.

Uchiko Slated to Open in Cherry Creek

The Lowdown: Uchiko, the sister concept of Uchi is set to open in Cherry Creek in 2024. The new location will offer a cocktail bar, a sushi bar and more.

The Future of Food Halls in Denver

The Lowdown: Food halls have blossomed in Denver but what is the future of the concepts? It seems that Stanley Marketplace, Zeppelin Station and Junction Food and Drink that the future is bright for the halls.

Worth the Trip: Williams and Graham Talent in the High Country

The Lowdown: Limelight Lounge in Limelight Hotel in downtown Aspen is worth the trip. The lounge offers a cocktail menu of four classics and five original sips.

In-N-Out is Headed to Denver

The Lowdown: Denver is set to be home to the seventh In-N-Out location in Colorado. The new burger shop will be located in the Central Park Neighborhood.

Worth the Trip: Stark’s Alpine Grill

The Lowdown: Stark’s Alpine Grill is worth the trip. The restaurant, situated in Viewline Resort Snowmass, serves up delights of Baked Crab Cake, Ora King Salmon ($44), steak frites’ ($40) and more.

Newly Opened

With Warm Welcome Supports Asian Americans with a Denver Exclusive Bakers Box

The Lowdown: The With Warm Welcome bakers boxes support Asian Americans nationwide with sweet bites. The boxes offer treats from local and national culinary creators.

Pinemelon Offers Delivery Groceries While Supporting Local Producers and Farmers

The Lowdown: Pinemelon, a newly opened delivery service, supports local small businesses directly while providing high-quality products to the Denver Area. Pinemelon partners with farmers and producers to serve fresh fruits, sweet treats and more.

Mama Lolita’s Mexican Has Opened in Arista Place

The Lowdown: Mama Lolita’s Mexican has opened in Arista Place. The interactive Mexican restaurant serves up dishes of Red Snapper Ceviche ($13), Achiote Chicken ($35), Whole Fish ($45) and more.

Excuses to Celebrate

August 5: National Oyster Day

The Lowdown: Taste the ocean on August 5 during National Oyster Day. Whether you take them half-shell or Rockafeller, Oysters are always a classic.

Don’t Miss: For some great mollusks check out Bezel, A5 Steakhouse and this list of Seafood stops.

August 8: International Beer Day

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one on August 8 for International Beer Day. What better excuse to sip on an icy brew.

Don’t Miss: For some great beers check out Recess Beer Garden, MobCraft Denver x Dee Tacko, The Beer Spa and Denver Beer Co. South Downing Street.

August 13: National Filet Mignon Day

The Lowdown: Dive into savory luxury during National Filet Mignon Day on August 13. You know you want to treat yourself.

Don’t Miss: For some incredible steak, stop in at A5 Steakhouse and these three steakhouses.

August 19: National Soft-Serve Ice Cream Day

The Lowdown: Cool down with a cone of sweet ice cream on August 19 during National Soft-Serve Ice Cream Day. Perfect for the hot summer weather.

Don’t Miss: For some icy action stop in at Hidden Gems, DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones

When: August 8 – 21

Where: All Los Chingones locations

The Lowdown: TAG Restaurant Group continues its Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones. During the month of August, Chef Johnny Curiel will be donating $1 of every sale of the Sweet Potato Taco to A Son Never Forgets.

Dinner with the Champions

When: August 16

Where: Guard and Grace, 1801 California St., Denver

The Lowdown: Chef Troy Guard partners with NFL’s Hall of Fame Health and NFL legends Mark Schlereth and Steve Atwater to present a Dinner with the Champions. The dinner at Guard and Grace raises funds for mental health treatments using Fund Recovery. To purchase tickets email [email protected]