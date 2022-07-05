Support Local Producers and Farmers with Pinemelon, Denver’s Newest Grocery Delivery Service

The popularity and use of food delivery services is rapidly growing. Some even choose to order their everyday food items for pickup or delivery from their favorite grocery store. Convenience is available and necessary in today’s world — why not use this option to directly support our local small businesses, farmers and producers here in the Denver area? Pinemelon is the newest grocery delivery service that eliminates the middlemen and brings local goods straight to you. This startup is on its path to building a more sustainable reality for all consumers that are passionate about who they buy from and what they eat.

Colorado is full of many fresh-based and unique producers and the creators of Pinemelon are more than aware of this fact. So much so, that they created a new way to fully support them. Sarah Young and Chris Franklin, Director of Marketing and General Manager at Pinemelon, recognized that Denver is a hotspot for natural foods and decided to plant their seeds in our fruitful city. “The Denver we knew was the right home for it because of that big focus on local and it just seemed like a great place to start for us,” said Franklin.

After going through the ins and outs of startup development including meetings, negotiations, sampling and settling on a building, Pinemelon found its niche. “I think that we are in a unique position, that we can control the whole process and we are more vertically integrated than most of our competitors. We are buying the product directly from the producer, putting it in our facility, sending out our own drivers and we are just able to control the whole experience from start to finish,” Young said.

Recently launched in April, Pinemelon has already found itself immensely popular in all products, but especially produce. “We found that the willingness to purchase produce online from us has exceeded our expectations. We are really excited about that. We are teaming up with some local farms and interesting programs coming up in the next few weeks and I think we will be able to continue expanding on that,” Franklin said. Although this business is currently focused on the Denver area, they are looking forward to branching out to other cities that share the same love for fresh foods in the future.

From procuring to pricing, Pinemelon places its personal stamp on every element. The creators are extremely passionate about ensuring that this service can be achievable and affordable for all — including everything from fresh fruits and veggies, sweet treats and delivery pricing. “Another point of differentiation from other services is that the service fees are baked into all of our prices. The subtotal that you see is the subtotal that you pay. Also, delivery is free for all orders over $35,” Young said. Whether you are shopping for a family of four or to simply fill up the fridge in a studio apartment, reaching $35 is easy and makes delivery obtainable for all.

This delivery service offers a vast assortment of local items including dairy products, produce, meats, baked goods, beverages and more. It even offers goods for your home, pets, babies, beauty and health, giving all the option to choose local. Some of our favorite options currently available include Kilt Farms, Pasture Provisions, Spinster Sisters, Winnie Lou’s Dog Treats and Imperio. Each and every brand that Pinemelon decides to carry are assured to be fresh, delicious and trustworthy.

Pinemelon’s inventory is stored at their warehouse located off of I-25 on Broadway and caters to households within about a 30-minute radius of this site. To keep their groceries fresh and fast for everyone, its two-hour delivery window is guaranteed and made possible by its close-knit team. If you find yourself within its reach, browse the site and order some fresh eats for dinner tonight or to save for the weekend. This service is a newer one for the people of Denver but is important to wholeheartedly support farmers and producers within our area — the ones who keep us healthy, happy and sustainable.

Pinemelon is located at 5915 Broadway, Denver. Visit its website to browse its items and order for delivery.