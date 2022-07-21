Worth the Trip – Stark’s Alpine Grill Anchors the Recently-Opened Viewline Resort Snowmass as a Full-Fledged Epicurean Destination

In the spring of 2022, the Viewline Resort Snowmass opened after a $40M renovation to the hillside property that formerly housed The Westin. The resort is home to 254 rooms — 20 of which are suites — a delightful lobby bar, a steakhouse-chic restaurant, a coffee concept and retail renters Ranger, The North Face, Patagonia and Snowmass Sports. The building’s unique architecture — originally constructed in 1967 — distributes space across the slope, giving maximum window space for direct views of the main chairlift. The inside — a vision from The Gettys Group — gives nods to 1960s bohemian while still being anchored in the modern.

The place is both grand and charming and facilitates a pace that is suited to Snowmass’ cultivated nonchalance. “People are coming here to experience the culture,” said Director of Operations John Hearn. “We don’t have a Balenciaga in Snowmass.” The Gettys Group’s touch might be even more evident in the rooms than it is in the shared spaces, with sensuous comfort and serene aesthetics defining each distinct interior.

Downstairs, guests can find the resort’s culinary epicenter Stark’s Alpine Grill. The cuisine here is worth its own visit, with New American and steakhouse standards all arriving with decided panache.

The woman behind the magic is chef Cindy Crosbie. Having grown up in New Orleans, Crosbie has spent a lifetime cooking, noting that she caused an early uproar when her mom caught her preparing an unsupervised stove-top grilled cheese while standing on a chair at the age of five. Undeterred, she has since worked across resort kitchens at Copper Mountain, Beaver Creek and Palm Desert in California. A six-year stint at The Little Nell where she acted as executive sous is probably also worth a mention. As is her most recent gig, where she worked as the opening chef for Susan Spicer’s now-shuttered Mondo after a return to her hometown. It should come as little surprise that Stark’s’ dishes, while fairly straightforward on the menu, are as technically elegant as could be expected from someone with her pedigree.

Things like the Pigs in a Blanket ($16) are made with Kobe link, as the baked crab cake arrives packed with a truly hefty amount of succulent blue cab and some of the best remoulade in the region. The Ora King Salmon ($44) — with honey, brown butter and black pepper — is equally robust, with the steak frites’ ($40) bearnaise confirming Crosbie’s real knack for sauce. A pared-down version of the menu is available for in-room dining, with the adjacent coffee shop First Chair serving pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads all prepared at Stark’s.

The Viewline is transporting, with each individual bit encouraging visitors to ease into the resort’s unique, soothing and leisurely rhythm.

The Viewline Resort Snowmass is located at 100 Elbert Ln., Snowmass Village. Stark’s Alpine Grill is open every day from 7 – 11 a.m., then again from 5 – 10 p.m. First Chair is open every day from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m

All photography courtesy of Shawn O’Connor.