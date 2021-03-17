Denver Beer Co. Opens Its South Downing Street Location

On Wednesday, March 17, Denver Beer Co. is set to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and open its South Downing Street location. The new spot – nestled within the Rosedale neighborhood – brings more beer options to an underserved area, giving way for expansion and experimentation.

The new location will be the third Denver Beer Co. taproom and is housed in the former Maddie’s Restaurant – a former breakfast joint. The 2,563 square-foot building was acquired in January of last year and has undergone extensive renovations making way for an open taproom, an outdoor patio, a brewhouse, a garden and a full counter-service restaurant.

“The new taproom has plenty of outdoor patio space to ensure appropriate social distancing and a COVID-safe environment. Personally, I’m also very excited for the addition of DBC Eats. Chef Webb’s culinary art will allow us to provide a consistent and customized food experience to pair perfectly with our craft beers,” stated Denver Beer Co. co-founder Patrick Crawford.

DBC Eats and will offer “elevated bar food” created by Chef Jeffrey Webb and his team. Chef Webb has previously worked with Denver restaurants such as Fruition, Il Posto and The Kitchen Bistro in Denver. This is the first Denver Beer Co. location to have a fully functioning restaurant within the taproom.

The Denver-based brewery also acquired a 761 square-foot building next door which will be transformed into Denver Beer Co. Ice Cream and is set to open this summer offering sweet treats to go with fresh brews. With almost 10,000 square feet of outdoor patio space in front of the building, you can relax by fire pits, play lawn yard games, sit at beer garden tables and more. The location also offers bike parking for some summertime carless adventures.

The beer lineup at the South Downing Street location will feature flagship brews such as the Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch, the Graham Cracker Porter and Incredible Pedal IPA. The lineup will also hold brews specific to the location with sips of a Rosedale Golden Ale brewed with rose petals, an Opacity Imperial Hazy IPA and a Sunrise Sensei Black IPA.

The South Downing Street location is also home to a brewing setup that can be wheeled out to the patio for some hands-on beer experiments with the community, collaboration brews and possible brewing classes with the University of Denver.

Crawford explains, “after weathering COVID for 12 months, finally opening the doors on South Downing feels really meaningful.”

Denver Beer Co. South Downing Street is located at 2425 South Downing St., Denver.

All photography by Nick Annis.