5 Denver Restaurants Donating Sales to Abortion Rights Organizations

On Friday June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion. According to According to CNBC , “the court’s controversial but expected ruling gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws without concern of running afoul of Roe, which had permitted abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.”

With a large majority of states outlawing abortion, Colorado is among the few with abortion protections in place. According to . According to Colorado Public Radio , “until this year, Colorado did not say anything about abortion—meaning it would have remained legal without Roe simply because there was no law banning it. But during the most recent legislative session, Democrats rallied to pass the Reproductive Health Equity Act along party lines. Gov. Jared Polis signed it in April.”

Though Colorado remains a beacon in the West for access to reproductive healthcare, the Supreme Court’s decision also comes with the mourning of people with uteruses across the nation who may need access to abortion rights organizations like Planned Parenthood but no longer have that access. As a sign of support, these five local establishments have bravely taken a stance and offered a portion of proceeds to abortion rights organizations.

Brasserie Brixton

Location: 3701 N Williams St., Denver

The Lowdown: Announcing on Instagram, Announcing on Instagram, Brasserie Brixton has acknowledged its team (largely made up of women) and how this decision has affected them along with many others. On July 9, they will be hosting a rave dance party with $5 entry charge. All funds collected from entry will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Outside Pizza

Location: The schedule can be found online The schedule can be found online here

The Lowdown: This local pizza truck dishes up delicious slices with a side of social responsibility. Through July 1, all gratuity will be donated to the This local pizza truck dishes up delicious slices with a side of social responsibility. Through July 1, all gratuity will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds —a grassroots network building power to remove financial, logistical, cultural and political barriers to abortion as well as Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains

Pint’s Peak

The Lowdown: Denver’s underground small-batch creamery is woman-owned and operated. With the current state of the nation, 10% of sales from this holiday weekend will be donated to the Denver’s underground small-batch creamery is woman-owned and operated. With the current state of the nation, 10% of sales from this holiday weekend will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds . It’s not every day that a simple yet delicious pint of ice cream can keep you cool while supporting abortion rights.

Happy Cones

Location: Edgewater Public Market or The Golden Mill

The Lowdown: Happy Cones has created a new “Not Ovary Reacting” pint with 100% of sales going to Planned Parenthood. With a goal of $1,000 by the end of the week, the team has already raised over $1200 as of July 5. The aptly named new flavor is strawberry honey with rainbow sprinkles. Check out their Instagram for more details.

Funky Flame

Location: 4358 Zuni St., Denver

The Lowdown: This wood fired neighborhood brioche beet buns topped with black sesame (4 for $12) with profits going to pink beet bun and contribute to a worthy cause. This wood fired neighborhood bakery is showing its support by selling) with profits going to Planned Parenthood Action . Swap out your bland hamburger bun this weekend with aand contribute to a worthy cause.

It takes real courage to put your hard work on the line to stand up for equality and injustice, and these five establishments are setting the precedent.