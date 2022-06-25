Thousands Protest for Abortion Rights after Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Thousands marched in enraged protest against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24 in Denver, Colorado. PSL Denver and Denver Communists led the charge as protestors marched through downtown Denver to seek education on how to organize in support of abortion rights, women’s health, bodily autonomy and separation of church and state. Especially loud were the speeches that emphasized the intersection of women’s health rights with racial injustice, trans violence, oppression of indigenous populations and violence against impoverished communities.

Protests will continue throughout the weekend throughout Denver and the rest of the country. Locally, protests are planned to continue at the Denver State Capitol with actions scheduled for Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. and Monday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All photography by Adrienne Thomas.