Uchiko – Uchi’s Sibling Concept – Is Slated To Open in Cherry Creek

The same group that introduced Uchi — an award-winning restaurant with its non-traditional take on Japanese cuisine — is slated to open Uchiko in early 2024. Hai Hospitality is bringing its sibling concept to the Cherry Creek neighborhood with a full cocktail bar, private dining room, outdoor patio seating and sushi bar, and will seat approximately 175 people.

Directly translated, Uchiko is the “child of Uchi.” Though the new concept is relative, its bold flavors with hints of smoke and char differentiate Uchiko from its sibling. The brand’s unique take on raw fish and wood-fired items will be the focus. It’s expected to have a full bar with hard-to-find Japanese whiskies, yakitori grilled options, traditional cocktails with a twist and further exploration of food influences beyond Japan.

Hai Hospitality is an award-winning Austin, Texas-based restaurant group that originally opened the Uchi Denver location in the River North neighborhood in 2018. As the team has debuted Uchiko in Austin in 2010 and also in the Post Oak area of Houston, Texas in May 2022, the Denver location will be the third of its kind.

“It’s now time for Uchiko to start spreading its wings outside of Texas,” said Hai CEO Tony Montero. “The Denver community has been extremely welcoming to us since we opened Uchi in 2018 and Cherry Creek is such a charming and dynamic neighborhood, we thought it was the perfect setting for Uchiko.”

With a little under two years until Uchiko’s opening, Uchi in RiNo is open to experience some of James Beard award-winning chef Tyson Cole’s menu of fresh sashimi and celebrated hot tastings.

Uchiko location is slated for 299 Fillmore St., Denver and Uchi is located at 2500 Lawrence St., Denver. Uchi is open daily from 4-10 p.m. with happy hour daily from 4-6:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Sam Davidson at Say My Name Communications.