Dig Into December – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Stranahan’s New Head Distiller Speerheads Updates While Maintaining Legacies

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey’s new head distiller – Owen Martin – has implemented new updates to the Colorado Whiskey staple. Martin aims to keep the brand’s traditions and legacies alive while pressing forward with new innovations.

Beet Box Closes

The Lowdown: Beet Box Bakery & Cafe has closed its doors after being in business since 2013. The all-vegan bakery ended on a high note with a line wrapping around the block to purchase baked goods one last time.

In-N-Out Opens in Aurora and Colorado Springs

The Lowdown: In-N-Out opened two new Denver locations on November 20. The burger chain plans to open a location in Lone Tree later this year.

Good List 100 Honors 38 Colorado Restaurants for Sustainable Food Practices

The Lowdown: Good Food Media Network has selected 38 Colorado restaurants to include in its Good Food 100 List for holding Sustainable Food Practices. The list includes restaurants such as Fruition, Beast + Bottle and Safta.

The Helping Hen Food Truck Aims to Lift People Out of Poverty Through the Power of Food

The Lowdown: The Helping Hen Food Truck – an extension of Work Options for Women – is continuing its mission to raise people up from poverty with employment opportunities in the food industry. The truck also offers delicious rotisserie chicken.

Sushi-Rama and Osaka Ramen to Merge in 2021

The Lowdown: Sushi-Rama and Osaka Ramen have joined forces and plan to merge in 2021. The duo plans to reopen the current Sushi-Rama locations with the new merge next year.

Newly Opened

Carm & Gia Metropolitan Opened in Aurora

The Lowdown: Carm & Gia Metropolitan – a midcentury modern themed restaurant – opened in Aurora. The restaurant dishes out a combination of Denver and Chicago-style bites.

Frank’s Food & Bodega Opened in Edgewater

The Lowdown: Frank’s Food & Bodega has opened in Edgewater, taking over the location once held by Happy Leaf Kombucha. Founded by famous venue caterers, it often features meals requested by stars like Ariana Grande and Phish. The bodega offers fresh produce, meats, cheeses, pantry items and more.

Phresh Baked Goods Offers Pastries for Delivery in Denver

The Lowdown: Phresh Baked Goods keeps your cravings at bay with pastry deliveries around Denver. Owner Chelsea Berman created a menu filled with cookies, cakes, cupcakes and more.

Lekker Coffee Opened in RiNo

The Lowdown: Lekker Coffee has opened to put the rhino in RiNo. The coffee shop supports Care for Wild – an organization that helps protects rhinos.

Baba & Pops Brings Brunch with a Giant Bloody Mary

The Lowdown: Baba & Pops has introduced a new brunch menu with a giant bloody mary to boot. The 50-ounce pour is topped with bacon, a chicken kebab, pierogies and more.

The Ginger Pig Opened Brick and Mortar Location

The Lowdown: The Ginger Pig has finally opened a brick and mortar after a stint as a food truck and concept in Rosetta Hall. The new location offers an expanded menu for an even tastier experience.

Whole Sol Opened Flagship Location at Sloan’s Lake

The Lowdown: Whole Sol – a restaurant that aims to offer whole and nutritious fuel – has opened its flagship location at Sloan’s Lake. The restaurant serves up cold-pressed juices, hot bowls, toasts and more.

Monzo Lobster & Oyster Bar Offers New Seafood Source in Denver

The Lowdown: Monzo Lobster & Oyster Bar has opened in Denver to offer new seafood sources. The bar slings out lobster poutine, ahi tuna poke and even lobster roll kits to-go.

Foodhalla Brings Three Concepts to Denver

The Lowdown: Foodhalla – a new mobile food hall – brings three new concepts to Denver. The concepts, Bodega Cuban Kitchen, Seoul Brothas and Spudnation will serve bites around the Denver area.

6 and 40 Brewery Opened in Lakewood

The Lowdown: 6 and 40 Brewery has opened in Lakewood as an extension to Tom’s Brew Shop. The brewery offers 13 brews on tap as well as seltzers and Happy Leaf Kombucha.

Samosa Shop Serves is Making Indian Food Sexy

The Lowdown: Samosa Shop – the brainchild of owner Dave Hadley – is making Indian food sexy. The shop offers hot samosas, housemade chai and frozen samosas for easy pick-up.

Excuses to Celebrate

December 4: National Cookie Day

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth on December 4 during National Cookie Day. The best excuse to grab a freshly baked cookie.

December 5: National Repeal of Prohibition Day

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to National Repeal of Prohibition Day on December 5. Whether it be a cocktail or a glass of wine, we all deserve a drink.

December 10: National Lager Day

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one on December 10 for National Lager Day. No better reason to sip on a brew.

December 30: National Bacon Day

The Lowdown: Dig into some porky goodness during National Bacon Day on December 30. Just save a slice for us?

December 31: National Champagne Day

The Lowdown: Pop some bubbly on December 31 for National Champagne Day. You can cheers to any occasion.

Eat Well, Give Back

Snooze x Be A Good Person Launch

When: December 4, 12 p.m.

Where: Be A Good Person Online

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M Eatery teams up with Be A Good Person and No Kid Hungry to launch a Snooze x Be A Good Person collaboration t-shirt. The shirt will be sold online and $10 of every purchase will be donated to No Kid Hungry to provide meals to hungry children across the country.

Work & Class Denver Box

When: December 4 – 5, 11 – 12 & 18 – 19

Where: Work & Class, 2500 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Work & Class teams up with The Lion Project to present a Work & Class Denver Box. You can order a meal for four guests with a specially curated menu from Chef Dana Rodriguez and her team, order cocktail add ons or even a gift card. The proceeds will benefit Denver Rescue Mission. Pre-order here and pick up at Work & Class.