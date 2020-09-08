8 Denver Shops Serving Seasonal Sweets and Drinks This Fall

Fall has finally arrived, bringing with it cooler temperatures, shifting scenery and of course, our favorite seasonal sweets. There’s no shortage of spots to swing by for your daily pumpkin spice latte, and this year, we’ve done the research to help you shop local for your autumn flavors. From pumpkin coffee cake to zucchini bread ice cream, these eight area shops are offering plenty of options to try out this season.

Gateaux Bakery

Where: Located at 1160 Speer Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Gateaux Bakery updates its menu monthly and this September, it’s offering a wide array of fall sweets to try next time you’re in the neighborhood. The bakery offers seasonal staples, like fall-themed cupcakes and pumpkin maple bread, as well as unique desserts including pear cake, butterscotch bread pudding and the ginger chewy cookie. And keep an eye out for the bakery’s popular caramel apples, which will be added to the menu this October.

Reunion Bread Co.

Where: Located at The Source, 3350 Brighton Blvd. #140, Denver

The Lowdown: One of Denver’s favorite spots for European breads and pastries, Reunion has a long list of seasonal offerings this year. If you’re looking for a snack, try the bakery’s pumpkin chocolate chip bread or opt for something more savory with its pull-apart cheesy bread. The snacks can be paired with one of four fall drinks being brewed at Reunion, including a pumpkin pie latte, pumpkin spice latte, white chocolate pumpkin cold brew or caramel corn shake.

Logan House Coffee Company

Where: Multiple locations. Located in the Broadway Market, 950 Broadway, Denver; and Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. A third location at 3517 E. Brighton Blvd. is temporarily closed.

The Lowdown: Stop by one of Logan House’s locations to grab the coffeehouse’s signature fall spice latte, which Logan House has already started brewing and will continue offering throughout the season. Coming up on October 1, Logan House will also begin selling its two seasonal pastries, the pumpkin pop-tart and pumpkin coffee cake, to complement the seasonal latte.

Boulder Baked

Where: Located off Pearl Street at 1911 Broadway, Boulder

The Lowdown: If you find yourself in the Boulder area — or you’re looking to take a Boulder day-trip to see the town as the leaves change color — make sure to stop by Boulder Baked on Broadway as part of your trip. This fall, the bakery is adding to its selection of cookies, cakes and coffees with its autumn-themed pumpkin muffin, topped with cream cheese frosting to satisfy even the strongest sugar craving.

High Point Creamery

Where: Multiple locations. Located at 215 S. Holly St., Denver; 2669 Larimer St., Denver; and 3977 Tennyson St., Denver.

The Lowdown: In addition to lattes or breads, fall-themed ice creams are another way to enjoy what Denver has to offer this season. High Point Creamery has just rolled out its newest lineup, with six autumn-inspired flavors available for the next few months. Swing by the shop for must-try scoops that blend favorite fall treats into the mix. The lineup includes Joan’s Pumpkin Pie, an ice cream with pumpkin pie and graham cracker blended in, and zucchini bread, an ice cream that incorporates zucchini bread and sunflower seeds.

Beet Box

Where: Located at 1030 E. 22nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: For those interested in gluten-free options, Beet Box has you covered. The bakery and cafe will be closed from September 18 through September 24 to update its menu, but starting September 25, some autumn treats will begin to be available. Two sweets to try are the pumpkin chocolate doughnut and pumpkin maple doughnut, which both come in gluten-free or regular varieties. The bakery also plans to introduce its lineup of fall cakes some time this season, which will include its popular pumpkin praline cake alongside other flavors.

Magill’s World of Ice Cream

Where: Located at 8016 W. Jewell Ave., Lakewood

The Lowdown: Just an 20-minute drive from Denver, Magill’s is offering a number of fall-flavored ice creams now that the leaves are getting ready to change. The ice cream shop has brought back its pumpkin ice cream and has also introduced two new flavors for this season: s’mores ice cream and cookie butter ice cream. The flavors are all available in scoops or quarts.

Corvus Coffee Roasters

Where: Multiple locations. Located at 4925 S. Newport St., Denver; 1740 S. Broadway, Denver; and 5846 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton

The Lowdown: Corvus Coffee will roll out its latest offerings all throughout the season. Coming up soonest is the cafe’s Ponderosa Latte, which incorporates butterscotch, rosemary and black sea salt. The latte is available starting October 1. Corvus’s well-loved Auburn Latte is also coming soon, combining cinnamon and maple flavors. Pair the coffees with a pear tart or pumpkin and pear Scone from The Fox & The Raven, the coffee company’s newly opened bakery in Littleton.

Not all shops are open for in-person dining at this time. Call ahead or visit the bakeries online to learn whether stores are open for walk-in and what delivery options are available.