Sushi-Rama and Osaka Ramen Are Merging in 2021

This month, the Colorado Restaurant Association conducted a restaurant impact survey. According to the report – 91% of restaurants say their revenue was down in the summer of 2020 compared with the summer of 2019.

As of October 27, Denver restaurants are to adhere to a state-mandated order – which only permits up to 25% dine-in capacity. The tables must also be placed six feet apart – and as of November 6, they must close for dine-in at 10 p.m. But with more than 75% of Colorado’s restaurants independently owned – functioning at 25% capacity is not ideal for local business owners.

For Sushi-Rama and Osaka Ramen, the solution was a no-brainer – join forces. The two restaurants are planning to merge early next year – reopening three of their current Sushi-Rama locations. The new locations will include Lone Tree, DTC and Fitzsimons. According to a press release – the RiNo locations will remain independently open.

“This collaboration allows us to find a new audience in our suburban locations and for our regulars to have an excuse to come back the next day and try something different like a warm bowl of ramen,” said Chef Jeff Osaka.

The décor will reflect Sushi Rama’s bright and vibrant elements — adding a touch of Osaka Ramen’s urban-minimalism flare. As for the menu, the new ramen-sushi fusion restaurant plans to feature dishes from both establishments. It will include small plates such as Osaka Ramen’s bacon fried rice and Sushi-Rama’s à la cart-style sushi menu.

By investing in and supporting one another – the dual-concept restaurants will be able to continue to serve the Denver community. Until then – you can check out Sushi Rama menu and Osaka Ramen menu here.