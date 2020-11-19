In-N-Out Is Opening Its Aurora and Colorado Springs Locations This Friday

After a long wait — the In-N-Out burger chain announces that it will open two new Denver locations this Friday. “Beginning November 20, 2020, In-N-Out hamburgers, shakes, and fries will be served in Colorado as the first locations open in Colorado Springs and Aurora,” a press release states. The chain plans to open at least one more location this year in Lone Tree with nine total coming to the state.

The popular Californian food-chain known for its made-to-order burgers – boasts never-frozen, 100% American Beef patties. Along with its famous burgers – the fast-food chain also serves shakes made with real ice cream and fresh, hand-diced fries cut from whole potatoes.

For those looking to embrace the crowds this weekend – the Colorado Springs location is at 1840 Democracy Point and the Aurora restaurant can be found at 14150 East Almeda Avenue at Town Center. Combined, the two locations will employ nearly 80 In-N-Out Burger associates – providing much-needed job opportunities in the Mile High City.

All locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Due to COVID-19, the Aurora location will only be open via drive-thru after 10 p.m., per state-mandated restrictions.