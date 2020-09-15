In-N-Out Plans to Bring a Location To Denver And Hopes to Open Three Others by End of Year

The saga of In-N-Out’s long journey to Colorado continues. After announcing plans in 2017 to come to the Centennial State via Colorado Springs (and now a slew of other locations ) the cult-favorite burger chain is finally making plans to open inside Denver city limits. The exact location has been announced — but according to VP of Real Estate & Development, Carl Arena the Central Park spot isn’t 100% official.

“We do hope to open a restaurant at 4535 N. Central Park Boulevard in the future. While it’s too early to know when, or even if, we will open a restaurant at this site, we are excited to be working on an additional location to serve customers in the great state of Colorado,” said Arena.

He explained that these delays and uncertainties are in part due to the construction of the distribution site in Colorado Springs. They need this first in order to bring their signature burgers to Colorado. But good news, once it’s finished three locations will be ready to go before the end of 2020. Those first three will be located in at the Town Center in Aurora, near Park Meadows in Lone Tree and near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs. So far the chain has tentative plans for nine Colorado locations, according to Business Den. No word yet on exactly when the Denver location will open. Stay tuned for more updates as they develop.