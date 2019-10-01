Dig Into October – What to Eat and Drink in Denver this Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

ChoLon to Open a Second Location

The Lowdown: ChoLon is opening a second location in Stapleton with a brand new Dim Sum menu and kitchen. The new location will be led by executive chef Becca Henry and dim sum chef Michelle Xiao.

Avanti to Open a Chinese Street Food Concept

The Lowdown: Avanti has announced plans for an upcoming Chinese street food concept – Meta Asian Kitchen. The concept will takeover Chicken Rebel as it moves to a brick and mortar location.

DRAM Apothecary Announces Partnership with Coors

The Lowdown: DRAM Apothecary has announced that it is partnering with Coors Distributing Co. The CBD-infused sparkling water company’s new partnership will widen its reach to consumers.

The Wolf’s Tailor Named One of America’s Best New Restaurants by Bon Appétit

The Lowdown: The Wolf’s Tailor has been named one of ten of America’s best new restaurants by Bon Appétit. The restaurant boasts a zero-waste kitchen with made from scratch bites.

Shake Shack to Open a Cherry Creek Location

The Lowdown: Shake Shack announces the opening of a new location in Cherry Creek. The official opening date has not been announced yet.

Illegal Pete’s Announces Plans of New Location in Oneida Park

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s has announced plans to open a new location in Oneida Park. The burrito stop is set to open in early 2020.

Flatirons Food Film Festival to Return to Denver

The Lowdown: Flatirons Food Film Festival will return to Denver for the seventh year. The festival combines food and film with a new international focus.

Newly Opened

Littleton Market Brings Local Products to a Classified Food Desert

The Lowdown: Littleton Market is helping downtown Littleton by bringing local products to the classified food desert. The new market gives the neighborhood a chance to try all Colorado items.

Crumbl Lets You Choose the Flavors of the Week with Instagram

The Lowdown: Crumbl Cookies – a new cookie shop in Thornton – allows you to choose the flavors of the week on Instagram. You can give suggestions on flavors try a cookie – or two.

The Family Jones Opened a Tasting Room at Loveland Distillery

The Lowdown: The Family Jones has opened a tasting room at Loveland Distillery. The brand will also release a new whiskey in mid-October.

DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream Opened in Oneida Park

The Lowdown: DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream has opened in Oneida Park Center. The Little Man ice cream location dishes out sweet soft serve and salty french fries.

Colorado Company Combines Tea, CBD and Microgreens Together

The Lowdown: Microtea combines tea, CBD and microgreens for a wide variety of health-conscious avenues. The owners, Stephen Cowan and Andy McArdle, bring their products to restaurants all over Denver.

Vegan Eatery Somebody People Opened on South Broadway

The Lowdown: Somebody People has arrived on South Broadway with vegan bites. The restaurant pays homage to David Bowie with its name and decor.

Le Bilboquet Brings Paris to Cherry Creek

The Lowdown: Le Bilboquet has opened in Cherry Creek, bringing a bit of Paris to Denver. Co-owners Philippe Delgrange and Rick Wahlstedt bring hospitality to a whole new level with elegant French fare.

BRUTØ Opened in Denver as Kelly Whitaker’s New Test Kitchen Restaurant

The Lowdown: BRUTØ has arrived in Denver as owner Kelly Whitaker’s New Test Kitchen Restaurant. The restaurant’s menu focuses on fresh ingredients and heirloom grains in multiple forms.

New Dumpling Truck has Major Following

The Lowdown: Yuan Wonton has hit Denver by storm and has gained a major cult following. Owners and couple duo Penelope Wong and Rob Jenks sell out within hours at each stop they arrive at.

Excuses to Celebrate

October 4: National Taco Day

The Lowdown: There is no better reason to grab a taco than on October 4 to celebrate National Taco Day.

Don’t Miss: If you love some savory bites, check out Tacos Acapulco and Huevos Tacos.

October 14: National Dessert Day

The Lowdown: If you have a sweet tooth you know you’ll get it on during National Dessert Day on October 14. Get your self some sweet sugar.

Don’t Miss: To cure your sugary cravings have a look at Snowl and The Desserted Company.

October 16: World Bread Day

The Lowdown: Get your carbs on in honor of World Bread Day on October 16. You know you want a slice.

Don’t Miss: For some great handmade bread check out Rebel Bread and Reunion Bakery.

October 17: National Pasta Day

The Lowdown: Dive into those noodles with no shame on National Pasta Day on October 17. We won’t judge your pasta consumption.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great plate of pasta, take a look into Jovanina’s Sotto Voce.

October 25: National Greasy Foods Day

The Lowdown: Indulge in some not-so-healthy food on October 25 during National Greasy Foods Day. Those greasy goodies aren’t going to eat themselves.

Don’t Miss: Looking for some new food digs? Make a stop at Wood Paddle Pizza, BurgerIm or Sexy Pizza for some sizzling bites.

October 28: National Chocolate Day

The Lowdown: With Halloween just around the corner, National Chocolate Day on October 28 makes for the perfect excuse to grab a bite of chocolate. We all know you can never have just one piece.

Don’t Miss: Satisfy your chocolate needs at Miette et Chocolat or with this list of nine hot chocolate stops.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Harvest Week

When: October 6 – 10

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus teams up with EatDenver to present Harvest Week. The week features a gathering of Denver’s best restaurants for a series of dinners that will raise funds for The GrowHaus’ programs. Grab your $85 ticket here.

6th Annual bRUNch Run

When: October 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Central Park, 7351 E. 29th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the 6th Annual bRUNch Run. You can run a 5k or 10k jaunt around Stapleton Central Park and grab brunch after while raising funds for The Metro Caring. Tickets can be purchased here.