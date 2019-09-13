DRAM Apothecary Announces Partnership with Coors

The couple and founders of DRAM Apothecary – Brady Becker and Shae Whitney — have been market leaders in the CBD-infused beverages in the country with distribution and sales in 24 states. With this new partnership, DRAM Apothecary will be able to expand its market to those who may not have explored the CBD field.
For those don’t know about DRAM, each 12oz can contains 25mg of hemp extract (CBD), and functional herbs that are known as adaptogens that can help the body adapt to stress. The drinks come in three flavors – Gingergrass, Beauty Bubbles and Lemongrass which are all gluten-free, non-GMO and zero-calorie.
DRAM Apothecary will join Coors as one of the first CBD beverage companies in its portfolio and one of many Colorado-based companies, keeping Coors’ roots in its home state strong.
“We saw this category as a real blue sky opportunity, DRAM is the market leader in the CBD infused beverage category and the first beverage company to offer CBD paired with adaptogens.” said Jennifer DeGraff, director of marketing at Coors Distributing Company, “DRAM’s category innovation allows us as a distributor to explore a new customer and entirely new market. We see a big demand for high quality and unique products in the non-alcoholic space and we think DRAM is the perfect solution to fill that consumer demand. We will begin selling the products on September 11th and we’ll make our first deliveries to retailers on September 13th. We are excited to see the response from retailers and consumers alike and are ready to fill orders!”