DRAM Apothecary Announces Partnership with Coors

For those don’t know about DRAM, each 12oz can contains 25mg of hemp extract (CBD), and functional herbs that are known as adaptogens that can help the body adapt to stress. The drinks come in three flavors – Gingergrass, Beauty Bubbles and Lemongrass which are all gluten-free, non-GMO and zero-calorie.

DRAM Apothecary will join Coors as one of the first CBD beverage companies in its portfolio and one of many Colorado-based companies, keeping Coors’ roots in its home state strong.