ChoLon to Open Second Location with New Dim Sum Menu and Kitchen in Stapleton

Downtown darling ChoLon is headed to the ‘burbs.

The Asian-fusion bistro is taking over Concourse, the European restaurant also from chef Lon Symensma, after Concourse closes its doors on September 22. Although the transformation won’t be complete until November, expect some new additions to this nine-year-old concept.

First, the new spot will be led by two women: executive chef Becca Henry — a seven-year veteran of ChoLon — and Michelle Xiao, a New York dim sum chef with 30 years experience. Xiao will develop a new dim sum menu for the location out of a dedicated dim sum kitchen that you can see upon entry. The menu will also have location specifics items as well as more “accessible” options that are allergy and aversion friendly.

“While it is bittersweet to close Concourse, we listened to our customers and the neighborhood and realized the desire, not only for an Asian concept in Stapleton, but for more access to our flagship restaurant, ChoLon” said partner Christopher Davis-Massey.

As for Symensma, he’s also excited for the change especially since he is on a trip to Southeast Asia where he plans on expanding his knowledge of the region’s food. Undoubtedly he’ll bring those lessons back to the new location.

“This is also a representation of my growth as a chef and my desire to continue exploring my culinary passions,” explained Symensma.

Stay tuned for more info and check out Concourse one more time before it closes for good on September 22.

The new location is set to take shape at 10195 East 29th Drive, Suite 140, Denver