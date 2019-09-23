Shake Shack to Open in Cherry Creek

According to BusinessDen, the Shake Shack chain is expected to expand once again in Colorado. Adding a third location in Cherry Creek in addition to locations in RiNo and Highlands Ranch, the popular fast-food chain has plans for the ground level of a recently completed office building at 260 North Josephine Street. The RiNo Shake Shack location, the first in Colorado, debuted in March of 2018 to much fanfare and the Highlands Ranch location followed soon after, opening in July of the same year. A DIA location is also on the horizon.

An official opening date has not yet been announced for the Cherry Creek location, but this article will be updated accordingly when one is set.