Four months ago, fast-food empire Shake Shack opened its first Colorado location in RiNo. Now, the iconic burger joint will open its second location in Highlands Ranch and we’re already having cravings.

The second Shake Shack location will open on July 11 at 1509 Park Central Drive. The New York hailing eatery plans to open three locations in Denver before the end of 2018 — the third being at Denver International Airport, a welcome addition for anyone traveling to the Mile High City considering its reputation.

The critically acclaimed chain rose to fame in 2004 with all natural burgers, irresistible frozen custard and hormone-free dogs. Its RiNo location featured some homages to Colorado like a Glazed Dazed Donut frozen custard, local beers on tap and an iconic green chile burger and the Highlands Ranch location plans to do the same. From Colorado inspired desserts and burgers to local beers from Ratio Beerworks, Great Divide Brewery, Denver Beer Co., Funkwerks and Odell Brewing Co., all on tap — Shake Shacks newest Highlands Ranch location will have everything that we loved about the New York classic, with a local twist.

Shake Shack Highlands Ranch is set to open Wednesday, July 11, at 1509 Park Central Drive, Suite 100 in the new Central Park development of Highlands Ranch. For more information regarding the eateries menu and upcoming location information check them out here.