Illegal Pete’s to Open a New Location in Park Hill Early Next Year

Oneida Park Center just welcomed Little Man’s DANG – a soft-serve ice cream shop serving swirls of sweet treats and salty fries — and now it’s bringing in another big name — Illegal Pete’s. The new location, nestled in the Park Hill neighborhood, is set to open early 2020 according to Illegal Pete’s so the wait won’t be too horribly long for you burrito lovers.

Oneida Park Center is also home Torpedo Coffee, Esters Neighborhood Pub, Local Butchers, Spicy Thai II and Famous Philly Cheese Steak & Beer Garden – with a bright future of growth ahead all thanks to developers Todd Snyder and Rick Firmine.

The new location will join Illegal Pete’s nine Colorado restaurants. Illegal Pete’s owner, Pete Turner, is also currently working on opening another burrito shop situated, in true fashion, next door to the Little Man Ice Cream Factory located at 4411 West Colfax Avenue.

The Illegal Pete’s restaurant will be located at 2230 Oneida St., Denver.