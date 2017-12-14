You may have wondered what’s better than coming home after a long day at work and cuddling with your significant other? Well, actually a lot of things. So get your asses out of bed and start enjoying all of what Colorado has to offer this winter season. From learning to salsa dance, to doing arts & crafts, or taking your adventures to the mountains, we created a list of how you can have fun both indoor and outdoor this season that doesn’t include your regular routine.

Feeling Adventurous?

Dog Mushing

Where: There are many locations for dog mushing. Here are our top picks below:

Leadville: Prices range from $85 to $165 (private) book your tour here

Breckenridge: Prices are $90. Book your tour and find more info here.

Durango: Prices are $195 per sled, which two people up to 375 pounds can fit comfortably. They also offer half day tours which are $400 per sled. More information click here.

Steamboat Springs: A three-hour adventure is $180, you can also learn how to mush for a full day but you have to call about prices. They also offer a dinner tour which is a romantic dog sled tour (highly recommended). Find out more info here.

The Lowdown: Mush your way through Colorado’s gorgeous mountains with the cutest dogs. Play with pups, enjoy the scenery of Colorado mountains all while being snuggled in a blanket. Some places offer half-day, full-day and even a day to learn how to mush your dogs.

Rent a bizarre Airbnb or Tree House

Price for Two: ranges from $55 to $200 a night

The Lowdown: Ever been in a school bus, a teepee, or a haunted mansion? Well now, you can stay overnight in one. With our list of the most bizarre Airbnb you can rent in Colorado, you and your loved one can enjoy a cozy night in some unique places.

Go see an Ice Race

When: January-February (click here for the schedule)

Where: Georgetown-Exit 228 from I-70 at Georgetown. Make your way on the roundabout and head back east toward the lake on the frontage road. Racing takes place on the far east side of the lake, by the dam. The parking lots will be on your right.

Price for Two: Free

The Lowdown: Our Gang 4 Wheelers has hosted ice racing at Georgetown Lake for the past 41 years (you have probably seen their cars on the lake while driving to the mountains). Only a 45-minute drive from Denver, the races start at 9:30 a.m., so grab a quick bite to eat before cheering on your favorite team. Also check out our interview with the president of Our Gang 4 Wheelers, Lisa Lannerd, by clicking here.

Find an (Ice) Castle

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Price for Two: Admission ranges from being free to $15 per person

The Lowdown: Surprisingly, Colorado has a few castles across the state that you can explore or even sip tea at. Part of our magical list includes castles in southern Colorado, around the Denver area, and even in the mountains by Evergreen. This winter only you can also explore the famous ice castles as they return to Colorado.

Take a Train Ride

Where: One block South of Highway 50 and 3rd Street in Canon City

Price for Two: $88, however there are different prices for the murder mystery train ride or the vista dome cart.

The Lowdown: The Royal Gorge Route is a unique train service that is around 2 to 2.5 hours and offers breakfast, lunch, or dinner on its route by the Arkansas River. With a fully equipped bar, you can enjoy the scenery of Colorado by sitting on a train with a beer in your hand. It offers year-round service, but for this holiday season if you purchase your tickets early enough you can ride on its Santa Express Train. You can also see what train ride options are available for this holiday season by clicking here.

Hike to Winter Wonderland

When: Now through mid April

Price for Two: Free

The Lowdown: Bundle up and head outside for some seriously gorgeous hikes this winter. Go hike to some ice caves or reward yourself by hiking up to some hot springs. Here is a list of where we think hiking outside in the cold would be worth it.

Snow Tubing

Where: Frisco Adventure Park (Aspen and Copper Mountain offer it as well)

When: 2017/2018 Ski Season

Price for two: $52 for one hour (the price is cheaper for summit county and Frisco residents).

The Lowdown: Set yourself up in a tube and be ready for the ride of your life when you go snow tubing. You can link up to your buddy and enjoy a ride down the slopes.

Take a Romantic Road Trip

Price for two: Free

The Lowdown: Pack some snacks and enjoy the breathtaking views of Colorado while in the comfort of your warm car. The road trips range from around four hours to two hours and there are romantic tips of how to make each road trip extra spicy. For the full list click here.

Ice Climbing

Where: Clear Creek Canyon

When: December-March

Price for two: Halfday is $320, full day is $440

The Lowdown: We know ice climbing may seem extreme, but with a guided tour, you can still take your climbing adventures outside this winter. All equipment is provided, but you have to bring lots of water and obviously a camera.

Bundle Up in a Remote Cabin

Price for two: most cabins are around $200 a night

The Lowdown: Step away from social media and take some time for yourselves by staying in a remote cabin. Free House offers many unique remote cabin sites available in Colorado and we took our favorites and compiled them in a list which you can access here. One cabin offers a wood-fired hot tub, and some cabins are ski-in and ski-out. Talk about the perfect getaway weekend.

Snow Biking

Where: Winter Park Resort (one of many)

When: now to April (permitting snow conditions)

Price for two: $108 (this price is during non-peak seasons and during the day)

The Lowdown: If you always wanted to go down a mountain by not skiing or snowboarding then this is the perfect date for you. Snow biking is a bike that is specifically designed for the snow that has skis instead of wheels, and riders wear foot skis to help with controlling the bike. It can be dangerous, which is why many resorts require your to get licensed or go with a guide. Almost all resorts offer Snow Biking, and you can check out a full list here.

Ice Fishing

Where: 150 Marina Dr. Dillon

When: December-March

Price for two: $175

The Lowdown: If you love fly fishing together, then try a new adventure this winter with Ice Fishing. All you need is a one-day fishing license which you can get at Walmart for $9, and the rest is supplied by Big Ed. They supply “Ice fishing equipment, fishing shanties, dipsticks (rods), heated huts that we heat to 50-60 degrees.” They also fillet your fish at the end so you don’t have to worry about getting dinner.

Ride a Mountain Coaster

Where: Steamboat Ski Resort-2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price for Two: $40 for your own cart, however, if you wanted to ride together it would be $30 total for a two-person cart

The Lowdown: The Outlaw Mountain Coaster is the longest mountain coaster in North America. You descend more than 400 vertical feet and rise about 40 feet above the ground. If you like things slow and steady, don’t worry you can control your own brakes, or don’t touch them at all your whole descent if your feeling dangerous. You can also read our own personal opinion about it here.

Visit a Hot Springs

Price for Two: around $18 per person for most hot springs. Tip: bring a towel with you to avoid having to pay to rent one.

The Lowdown: After a long hard work week what sounds better than a trip to a hot springs. We narrowed it down to some unique hot springs that you and your partner can relax together at (click here).

Ski for Cheap

When: Now to mid-April

Cost: $25+

The Lowdown: We all know skiing is an expensive activity, especially if you didn’t get a pass. Lucky for you guys we compiled a list of how you can avoid digging deep into your wallet to enjoy a day on the slopes. You can ski at all kinds of resorts by either going online to sites like liftopia.com or even using the “Ski with a Friend” pass. Also, skiing half day and spending the rest of your money on a night out in the mountains isn’t such a bad idea either.

Local Outside Activities

Boulder Star

Where: Flagstaff Mountain (you can drive up Flagstaff to where the star is and park literally right below it and do a steep incline up to it, or click here for some other hiking options).

When: Now-January 2

Price for two: Free

The Lowdown: Head over to Boulder for one of the most iconic hiking experiences this holiday season. The local Flagstaff star is lit with 365 bulbs into the shape of a star (surprise) and has been a tradition every year since 1975. Go have dinner on Pearl Street, and then make your way up Flagstaff mountain where you can park right below where you need to hike up.

Denver Zoo Lights

Where: The Denver Zoo-2300 Steele St. Denver

When: December 1-31 5:30-9 p.m.

Price for two: $22

The Lowdown: We know it’s basic, but going to the Denver Zoo this holiday season is a classic date night. The zoo covers all 70 acres with lights and provides nightly activities with illuminated animal sculptures across the park. Bundle up and head out for a wild night in the zoo.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens- 1007 York St., Denver

When: November 21 – January 1 5 – 9 p.m.

Price for two: $30 (for advanced tickets)

The Lowdown: Another basic date night, but when the Denver Botanical Gardens puts on Blossoms of Light it is not something you want to miss. They feature an interactive light display and a large field of sound reactive LED lights. You can also purchase Holospex glasses for only $2 (we highly recommend purchasing them). Go sip hot chocolate and look at all the crazy light fixtures, what were you going to do after work anyways?

Skyline Ice Rink

Where: 16th and Arapahoe Denver

When: Now to April

Price for Two: skate rentals are $8 per person.

The Lowdown: Denver’s Skyline Park is located right in the center of downtown, and offers an ice skating rink during the winter season which is a perfect activity to do right after getting dinner at 16th street mall. Make sure to dress for the weather since it is an outdoor rink.

Denver Indoor Activities

Board Game Republic

Where: 900 W. 1st Ave 130 Denver

When: Tuesday to Wednesday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Price for two: $10 for access to any board game

The Lowdown: Do you miss the good ol’ days of playing a board game without technology? At Board Game Republic you can play your favorite childhood games while drinking. The games they offer range from your childhood favorites like Hungry Hungry Hippo to Catan. For a full list you can click here. So go kick your partner’s ass and loser owes the winner a drink.

See A Comedy Show

Where: 1226 15th st. Denver or 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

When: Most shows start at 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Price for two: Tickets are an average $14 per person, but depends on the show you are seeing.

The Lowdown: Comedy Works always has great comedians that pass through, and for such a cheap price there is no reason you shouldn’t go and check it out. Some upcoming comedians are Nick Guerra, Dan Cummins, Josh Blue, and much more. The worst that can happen is you laugh at how bad the jokes are.

Denver Nuggets or Avalanche Game

Where: Pepsi Center

When:

Price for two: $10-$50

The Lowdown: Go cheer on your local Colorado teams. Tickets can get as low as $10 for some seats, and sometimes certain games have $20 ticket deals which include a drink. Tip: You can also bet on Flashseats.com for some last minute seat deals.

Denver Christkindl Market

Where: 1515 Arapahoe St. Denver

When: November 17 to December 23 from Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and during December 18-23 they extend their weekday hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Price for two: Free

The Lowdown: Browse around the Denver Christkindl Market (a German Christmas market) before Christmas where you and your partner can purchase each others family presents. Enjoy delicious treats from Gluehwin (hot spiced wine) to Stollen (traditional German Christmas bread) all while you look around at the unique shops.

Go to a play

Where: Depends on the show

Time: Most shows start at 7 p.m., but depends on the show you are seeing

Price for two: Tickets start at $25 per person for most show, but yet again depends on what you are seeing

The Lowdown: Shows can range from Elf the Musical to Broadway’s famous musical Hamilton. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts offers a wide range of plays and musicals you can surprise your partner with. For a complete list of shows click here.

Couples Cooking Class

Where: 999 Jasmine St. Suite 100

When: January 19 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Price for two: $165

The Lowdown: Go learn to cook with chefs provided by The Seasoned Chef. They offer couples cooking classes (perfect for date night) and other classes as well. At this specific couple’s cooking class, learn how to make butternut squash gnocchi with pumpkin seed pesto and much more.

Serve a Dinner then Go to Dinner

Where: Depends on your charity

Time: Most dinner servings start around 6 p.m.

Price for two: Good karma

The Lowdown: Give back with your partner this holiday season by serving dinner and then going to dinner. We compiled a list of many organizations you can volunteer at. Then check out our restaurant page for some new and upcoming restaurants in the Denver area that you can dine at after.

Road Trip to a Concert

When: Now-February 25

Price for two: $20-$400 total

The Lowdown: Yes, we do have some pretty great concert venues here in Denver, but why not try a new venue and check it out? We have created a list of some great concerts that are located as far as Aspen and as close as Boulder and Fort Collins (some dates are in Denver as well).

Do a Distillery Tour

Where: Laws Whiskey-1420 S. Acoma St. Denver, Stranahan’s- 200 S. Kalamah St. Denver

Price for two: $20 for Laws Whiskey (after the tour you will get $20 in credit to spend at their bar), Stranahan’s is free

The Lowdown: Instead of just doing the usual beer tour, change things up and go on a distillery tour. Laws Whiskey and Stranahan’s are our personal favorites and the tours are from one hour to an hour and a half. If you want to check out Stranahan’s, after the tour you can purchase a bottle of the whiskey for $10 off.

Visit a Speakeasy Bar

Price for two: Free entrance

The Lowdown: There are many speakeasy bars popping up all around Denver. From sneaking through refrigerator doors, a picture frame or even going through a sneaker shop (also known as a “sneakeasy,”) there it is always fun discovering something that is supposed to be kept secret.

Survive the Escape Room

Where: 2220 California St, Denver

Price for two: $60

The Lowdown: Denver’s newest escape room comes with a bonus. Not only does it have five different escape rooms but it also has a cheese-centric restaurant. So grab a drink and a bite to eat and then see if you can outsmart the challenges. If you are looking for more variety check out our list here.

Find the Best Pho in Town

Where: Federal Boulevard, Denver

Price for two: Prices range from $6 to $10 per bowl. You can choose between small, medium, or large.

The Lowdown: It’s the perfect season for Pho. So try one (or all) of our picks for the five best pho places on Federal in Denver. Trust us, you won’t regret it.

Explore Denver’s History

Price for two: Free to visit the church and the Governor’s mansion

The Lowdown: Take a step back in time, and check out Denver’s impressive architecture. Be sure to stop Trinity United Methodist Church, the oldest church in Denver, and read our backstory about it. You can even visit the Governor’s residence right now until Dec 17 to take a tour of his decorated house.

Cross something off of our Bucket list

The Lowdown: If you or your partner ever say that you guys don’t know what to do on a weekend or that you’re bored, then check out our list that features 99 things you should do in Colorado before 2018. Trust us, we are sure there is something on there you haven’t done yet.

Find a Hidden Cafe

Where: Denver and Aurora

The Lowdown: Step away from your usual Starbucks routine and check out these unique cafes we personally picked out for you. Enjoy a or a freshly baked scone or a delicious cortado before your morning commute to work or on your way to the mountains.

Step Up Your Fitness Game

Ugly Sweater Run

Where: 2000 Market St. Denver

When: December 16. 11 a.m.

Price for two: $90

The Lowdown: Dress in your ugliest sweater and participate in the upcoming Ugly Sweater Run that benefits One Warm Coat. Run 3.1 miles through Downtown where at the end you will be greeted with fake snow, warm hot chocolate, and a Kahlua cocktail.

Surf in the City

Where: 2525 15th St. Suite 1D, Denver

Time: Depends on the class, but they have classes as early as 5:45 a.m. and as late as 6:15 p.m.

Price for two: $25 for each individual’s first class

The Lowdown: Bring the beach to the mountains with City Surf Fitness. You literally workout on top of surfboards for 45 minutes and sometimes during the workout they make you do paddling motions like you’re in the ocean. City Surf offer a variety of classes that include Pilates, balance, yoga, barre, weight resistance training, and cardio training that you and your other half can experience together. Check out our take on it here.

Learn to Salsa Dance

Where: 3550 Federal Blvd.

Time: Class is at 7:30 p.m. and dinner is after class at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night.

Price for two: $40 (includes dinner)

The Lowdown: If you don’t know how to Salsa Dance already, then it’s the time to learn. Black Belt Salsa has dinner and dancing every Tuesday night. There are many levels taught each Tuesday night, so if you have no idea how to dance it’s no big deal.