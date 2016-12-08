Coloradans are some of the most adventurous people on the planet — at least it feels that way sometimes — and with that comes a need to always be on the search for the next big adventure. This winter, as you plan a mountain getaway (or five), consider switching things up by going completely off the grid. While that might sound intimidating, it’s easier than you might think and includes many of your favorite outdoor activities. Free House is a great resource, similar to AirBnB, featuring only properties that are officially off the grid.

What does it mean to be off the grid and why would you want to vacation that way? These properties are all self-sufficient and not connected to any public utility infrastructure, including municipal water, sewer, natural gas, or electricity. And while that can sound a bit too rustic for many weekend warriors, there are still plenty of creature comforts in many of these properties. But for those who are up for the adventure of unplugging and leaving the luxuries at home, there are plenty of options for you as well. As for the why, this varies from person to person. Some like the eco-friendly aspect, while others want (need) to be forced to unplug. With little to no electricity or phone and internet service, you are better able to relax and enjoy your time with friends and family.

Monarch Pass Ski Hut

Where: near Monarch, Colorado

Cost: from $200/night

Getting there: ski in 2.6 miles

This modest hut can accommodate up to eight people and includes features such as a wood stove, outdoor grill, solar lighting and perhaps the best amenity, bluegrass instruments. Located near Monarch Mountain, the surrounding terrain is perfect for skiing adventures and is rated as easy to moderate. You can even trek to St. Elmo, a small ghost town nearby, if you are feeling especially adventurous.

Neff Mountain Yurt

Where: San Juan National Forest

Cost: from $68/night

Getting there: ski in 2.5 miles

For some, being off the grid means leaving behind some of our comforts for a more rustic experience. Enter, the yurt. This guy pictured above is located near Cumbres Pass and is an easy ski-in property with no need to worry about avalanche danger for your journey in. The close access to backcountry bowls make this a skier’s paradise and will keep you entertained for as long as you want to stay. The modest amenities include propane lanterns, wood burning stove and an outhouse.

Bear Den Room of Tomiki Lodge

Where: near Monarch, Colorado

Cost: from $200/night

Getting there: ski in 5.5 miles (easy road)

Located near Monarch Pass, Tomichi Lodge offers a variety of accommodation options, depending on your needs. You can either rent out the whole thing or just enough rooms to accommodate your clan. The unique features include a wood-fired hot tub, coffee maker, wood burning stove and even a washing machine. It is the perfect respite after your outdoor adventures during the day. Did we mention it’s pet friendly?

Taylor Gulch Cabin

Where: near Leadville, Colorado

Cost: from $255/night

Getting there: 4WD/AWD necessary, forest road

The scenery around Leadville is hard to beat, and this cabin definitely capitalizes on the views. Located just down the road from Ski Cooper, this spot has it all. Complete with a kitchen, hot shower, wood burning stove, and even a bathtub, you won’t be missing any of the creature comforts of home. Spend your days skiing, snowboarding or even sledding on the beautiful slopes surrounding this great cabin.

La Plata Canyon Mountain Escape

Where: near Durango, Colorado

Cost: from $105/night

Getting there: ski in 2 miles (easy)

In case you were under the impression that being off the grid had to mean rustic and basic accommodation, this beauty is sure to make you feel better. Enjoy a full kitchen, flushing toilet, wood burning stove and a coffee maker to fuel up before you start the day’s adventures. Set in the heart of four soaring peaks (Madden, Star, Silver, and Deadwood Peaks), this is the only backcountry rental in La Plata Canyon, giving you have access to some of Colorado’s most rugged and untouched landscape during your stay.

Marble Peak Cabin

Where: near Marble, Colorado

Cost: from $200/night

Getting there: 4WD/AWD necessary, county road

Tucked into the Maroon Bells and Snowmass Wilderness area, this cabin is the perfect place to jumpstart just about any winter adventure. With Marble Peak and No Name Peak nearby you will have plenty of terrain to explore for days, while enjoying some pretty spectacular views. If giving up your digital devices is not your idea of a good time, this spot is complete with wireless internet as well as a fireplace, coffee maker and hot shower.

The Point at a Thank You Place

Where: near Conifer, Colorado

Cost: from $100/night

Getting there: Depends on snowfall, 4WD/AWD may be necessary

For the brave, this unique space is available year round and is only a short jaunt from Denver. Located just outside Conifer, there are only three of these glamping canvas tents on nearly 40 acres of wilderness, giving you plenty of terrain to explore. But you don’t have to rough it completely. There is a composting toilet, sink, and hot shower just next door for your convenience. Heating in the tents is limited but the owners assure us the beds will keep you nice and cozy throughout the night.

Tips for Going Off the Grid:

When faced with the possibility of being separated from our devices, some of us may begin to panic. So we are sharing some ways to make the most of your time unplugged.

consider switching your phone off for the duration of your stay

enjoy a morning meditation or yoga session

read a book

have great conversation with your friends and/or family

play a game

have a dance party

spend plenty of time soaking up the surrounding landscape (#optoutside)

divide cooking duties and create a delicious meal as a family

stargaze

What to Bring:

While this varies by property, here is a brief overview of what you might need. Check the listing for the property you are interested in for specifics that they recommend for their property.