We know that everyone likes to give back this season, so we compiled a list of where you can donate your time or money in Denver this holiday season. You have the option to volunteer certain days for the next month or to continue it until next year, and if you don’t feel like doing either you can still make a difference from the comfort of your couch.

A Turkey on Every Table-Denver Rescue Mission

What: Denver Rescue Mission (DRC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs of the homeless and needy in the Denver metro area. Every Thanksgiving, DRC provides a traditional Thanksgiving meal to men, women, and children in need.

Help Donate one(or all) of these food items below:

Frozen Turkeys (12 lbs. or more; turkeys must be frozen to meet safety standards)

Boxed Mashed Potatoes

Boxed Stuffing

Canned Fruit

Canned Vegetables

Canned Yams

Where: Lawrence Street Shelter (Monday-Sunday; 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), Ministry Outreach Center (Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), The Crossing (Monday-Sunday; 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), Mike Ward Infiniti (Only November 16, 17, and 18; 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

When: Before November 22

Volunteer Opportunities: Help collect turkeys from the Lawrence Street Shelter downtown. Shifts range from two to three hours and you can volunteer every day November 15 through November 22. To sign up for what day or time you would like to volunteer click here.

Other ways you can help: Donate online. A turkey costs between $15 and $20, and you can donate here (scroll to bottom of page).

Thanksgiving Dinner for Parker Task Force Clients

What: The Parker Task Force is dedicated to providing individuals and families in our community with food, limited financial assistance and other support services to help them become self-sufficient. Compile a complete Thanksgiving dinner for families of four to six people to prepare at home. These services will be delivered with compassion, dignity and respect by a 100 percent volunteer staff.The meals will be distributed the week of November 14 for clients who shop at the food bank. The list of foods to include in your food basket is:

Frozen Turkeys

Butter, Dinner Rolls, Potatoes

Pie, Cool Whip, Cranberry Sauce

Canned Fruit, Canned Green Beans, Canned Mushroom Soup

Aluminum turkey pan, Gravy packets or jars, Stuffing

Where: Deliver to Parker Task Force Building between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on November 14, November 15, November 17, November 18, and Nov 19.

Volunteer Opportunities: At this time they don’t have any open volunteer positions, but you can email [email protected] for future volunteer inquiries

Other ways you can help: Any donation is accepted, however, a Thanksgiving dinner basket donation is valued at approximately $50. You can donate by clicking here or you can pay by check made out to Parker Task Force (memo: Thanksgiving) mailed to the Parker Task Force at 19105 Longs Way in Parker.

Basket of Joy-Volunteers for America

What: Volunteers of America is a national, nonprofit, faith-based organization helping at-risk youth, the elderly, low-income families, homeless individuals and families, women and children escaping domestic violence, and those seeking affordable housing solutions. Volunteers are needed to assemble baskets, help with registration, and assist with outdoor duties on Tuesday, December 19. The majority of volunteers are needed to deliver baskets to seniors in the community. Children under the age of 16 are not allowed in the warehouse to assemble baskets, but they are more than welcome to deliver. You can sign up to volunteer here.

Where: Denver Mattress Factory Warehouse, 10800 East 45th Ave., Denver.

Volunteer Opportunities: On Monday, December 18 you can volunteer for their Christmas Basket Giveaway here. On December 19, the organization is hosting a Santa Shop event where volunteers hand out presents to parents. You can also Adopt-A-Family where you fill out a form and help bring items to families in need.

Other ways you can help: They have an option of where you can donate online directly to them or you can help buy a gift for someone in need off their wishlist.

Denver Catholic Worker Soup Kitchen

What: Denver Catholic Worker Soup Kitchen has been providing meals in Denver for 30 years and is an all-volunteer operation. During the winter months, the number of people seeking meals increases significantly and the need for volunteer shoppers, cooks, and servers are always wanted. Email your availability and contact information to [email protected]

Where: 6999 Poppy Ct., Arvada

Other ways you can help: You can donate directly here or send a check to the listed address.

Operation Turkey

What: Over the last 17 years Operation Turkey has remained a 100 percent volunteer organization without a single paid employee and makes sure everyone receives a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day. This November 23 from 8 a.m. to noon, Operation Turkey organizes volunteers to cook, prepare, pack, and deliver thousands of hot meals and provide other necessities to people in need. It aims to help serve 1,000 meals to our communities. Fill out the volunteer form here.

Where: P.F. Chang’s, 1 W Flatiron Crossing Dr. Unit 500, Bldg. 5, Broomfield

Other ways you can help: If you can’t make the event you can directly donate here.

Party With A Purpose-Safehouse Denver

What: SafeHouse Denver assists adults, children, and youth in reclaiming their right to a life free from domestic violence. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up there’s no shortage of holiday parties, so why not host a “Party with a Purpose”? You can accept donations during your gift exchange or whatever event you decide to have.

Where: 2301 Lawrence St., Denver (for drop off’s of in-kind goods)

Other ways you can help: If you would like to donate in-kind goods (clothing, toys, etc.), email Maleshah at [email protected] for a list of acceptable items and to schedule a drop off time. (Note: Safehouse Denver can only accept new items at this time and all should be pre-approved by emailing Maleshah before collecting them).

Christmas Gift Donations- Project PAVE

What: Project PAVE’s mission is to empower youth to end the cycle of relationship violence.The organization is accepting donations for children’s and youth’s gifts for Christmas this season. When you donate it goes directly towards getting Christmas gifts for the students at DPS partner schools. Project PAVE also accept checks sent to its address.

Where: 4130 Tejon St. Ste. C, Denver

Other ways you can help: PAVE is always accepting donations through its website, but are also participating in Giving Tuesday on November 28 and CO Gives Day on December 5.

The Delores Project

What: The Delores Project provides safe, comfortable shelter and personalized services for unaccompanied women and transgender individuals experiencing homelessness. The Delores Project currently has a list of items that are needed right now, which you can drop off at its location. You can also e-mail [email protected] for more questions or if you need to schedule a delivery.

Where: P.O. Box 1406, Denver (The Delores Project does not publish it’s physical address for the safety of its guests, you can call them for more information: 303-554-5411)

Volunteer Opportunities: It’s in need of meal providers, meal servers, landscaping/garden volunteers, errand runners, shelter organization and clean up, In-Kind donation drive, and life skill professionals. You can fill out the volunteer application here.

Other ways you can help: The Delores Project is also participating in Colorado Gives Day on December 5, to donate directly to them you can click here.

Kids Holiday Drive-Rocky Mountain Youth Clinic

What: Rocky Mountain Youth Clinics (RMYC) was established in 1996 by Dr. Larry Wolk, it’s mission is to provide accessible, affordable, high-quality health care and support programs to infants, children, and youth across Colorado regardless of their insurance status or family’s ability to pay. Every holiday season, RMYC partners with the National Charity League-Denver to throw the ultimate holiday bash for our patient families. RMYC purchases gift cards for families to utilize for their children’s presents.

Where: You can directly donate here.

Volunteer Opportunities: If you would like to volunteer at the Holiday Party contact Amber Malloy at [email protected] or 303-962-1517.

TLC Meals On Wheels

What: TLC Meals on Wheels is an independent non-profit organization that has delivered hot meals to seniors in the south metro Denver area since 1968. It is in need of some event volunteers (fill out the application here). Your job would include one of these below:

Coordinate a food drive at work or with your scout or school group.

Craft, pack and wrap gifts for our annual 12 days of gift program.

Make holiday-themed gifts, such as tray favors or decorative gifts. Please call beforehand for opportunities.