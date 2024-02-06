Dig Into February – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Valentine’s, Galentine’s or Palentine’s – Think Outside the “Box of Chocolates” This Valentine’s Day

The Lowdown: Valentine’s Day is coming up fast – now’s the time to make some plans. Whether you’re sharing that day with someone special, your gals, your boys or just a best friend – Denver is full of delicious, fun and creative options beyond the roses. Visit this list for all the details.

Your Guide to the Culinary Trends of 2024 – Soups and Stews

The Lowdown: With the weather below freezing, the thought of leaving the house seems unbearable. However, these spots will get you out from under the blankets to warm your bellies from the inside out.

Wine, Dine and Unwind at CineCHEF for BIFF’s 20th Anniversary

The Lowdown: Coming up on February 29, CineCHEF is the first four-day festival event and will feature film-inspired dishes from eight award-winning chefs, live music and drinks. This special edition celebrates the chefs who helped shape Boulder’s award-winning culinary landscape.

5 Community Gathering Spots for Coffee Lovers

The Lowdown: Sometimes, you just need some time to catch up with friends with a delicious coffee in hand. Visit this list to find your new favorite.

Mountain Thrills to Urban Chills – The Best Post-Pow Hangs in Denver

The Lowdown: Ski season is in full swing, and après-ski is sometimes even more enjoyable than sliding down the slopes. Whether warming up with a bowl of pho or fireside with a cocktail in hand, this list details the best of the best.

Dip, Dip, Hooray: If You Can Spread It, Dip It or Dunk It – We’re In

The Lowdown: Indulging in unique sauces and dips is what life is all about. This list contains must-try places, including Kini’s, Safta, Pony Up, and more Denver favorites for dunking.

Newly Opened & Latest Releases

Celebrate Prost Brewing’s Grand Opening at Its New Northglenn Location

The Lowdown: Now that Dry January is over – congrats to all – beer lovers will flock towards Prost Brewing Company’s newest location. With no shortage of seating and famous brews and German eats available through counter service, the brew site will be the perfect hangout spot well into the upcoming spring months.

Two Craft Beer Icons Release Experimental IPA

The Lowdown: A new collaboration, nearly a year in the making, recently hit the taps. Fort Collins’ Odell Brewing and Jackson Hole’s Roadhouse Brewery released Sublime Kush, a heady IPA with bright notes of lemon and grapefruit undercut with cherry and raspberry. Enjoy a glass of Sublime Kush at Odell Brewing Co. and across the country using Roadhouse Brewery’s Beer Finder.

Daniel Mangin Brings Undaunted Excellence to American Elm’s Seasonal Offerings

The Lowdown: Chef Daniel Mangin has brought some new changes to the American Elm menu, all worth a bite. Some highlights include a pan-seared salmon with highland donair sauce, asparagus, confit heirloom tomato and herb oil, a roasted half chicken with spaetzle, heirloom carrots, lemon beurre blanc, pomegranate and salsa verde and the steak frites with ribeye cap, bone marrow butter, arugula salad and fries.

Spaces Make Music – The Culinary Creative’s Beverage Director Talks Cherry Creek’s Tropical Oasis Ay Papi

The Lowdown: “Spaces make music. They feel a certain way. Ay Papi’s not a Puerto Rican bar, it’s not a Latin bar, but it draws its inspiration from both of those places,” says beverage director Lebedevitch. “We know we’re in Cherry Creek.” Visit this month and enjoy Ay Papi’s bright and beckoning atmosphere for yourself, possibly with a pina colada in hand.

A New Chapter Unfolds at Super Mega Bien

The Lowdown: When business partners of acclaimed chef and restauranteur Dana Rodriguez decided to step down from leadership at the pan-Latin dim sum concept, the time had come to pass the mantle to dedicated long-term employees. Now, Mena-Wenstrom oversees the front-of-house through her leadership as director of operations, while Chef Mena oversees the menu, drawing inspiration from his upbringing in Mexico and fruitful experience. Read along here to get all the details.

Dio Mio Temporarily Closes for Interior Renovation and Culinary Revamp

The Lowdown: Dio Mio, a RiNo neighborhood favorite known for its signature handmade pasta, seasonal Italian dishes and classic cocktail & wine program, temporarily closed its doors in January for an interior remodel and menu revamp. Although the restaurant has plans to reopen in mid-February, diners can get a distant yet familiar fix at Dio’s sister restaurant, Redeemer Pizza, which offers whole pies, slices, and hoagies for lunch and dinner.

Excuses to Celebrate

February 9: National Pizza Day

The Lowdown: Cheesy, meaty or filled with veggies – you name it. Spend February 9 out at your favorite local pizza shop, preferably accompanied by an ice cold beer.

Don’t Miss: Try out Ghost Box Pizza by Stem Ciders or Proto’s.

February 18: National Drink Wine Day

The Lowdown: Goodbye Dry January, hello National Drink Wine Day. Celebrate with your favorite bottle of red, white or pink – whatever your preference.

Don’t Miss: Try Carboy Winery or the newly opened Velvet Cellar.

February 22: National Margarita Day

The Lowdown: It’s not quite summer yet, but grab a margarita on February 22 to make it feel a little warmer. Who cares if it’s just a body high?

Don’t Miss: Try the Avocado Margarita at Alma Fonda Fina or the Mercado Margarita at Toro.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Sweetgreen Tennyson Opening

When: Tuesday, February 6, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: 3985 N Tennyson Street, Suite 110

The Lowdown: Denver’s newest Sweetgreen location is opening on Tennyson Street on Tuesday, February 6. But the best part about this day is that the restaurant is giving back. Sweetgreen has pledged to donate a meal to the Integrated Family Community Services market for every meal sold during opening day, supporting those facing food insecurity in the Metro Denver Area. With its market providing free groceries year-round, this organization supports lives by providing essential services and community resources to help Coloradans achieve self-sufficiency.

Additionally, guests at the opening can enjoy giveaways featuring Sweetgreen totes with artwork by local artist Meredith Steele Art, Legacy Pie Co. treats and Huckleberry Roasters coffee.