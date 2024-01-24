Two Craft Beer Icons Release Experimental IPA

Nearly a year in the making, a new heady IPA makes its way to Denver and beyond as a product of two mountain-minded collaborators – Fort Collins’ Odell Brewing and Jackson Hole’s Roadhouse Brewery.

Sublime Kush is a heady and juicy IPA (7% ABV) that marks the fourth release of Roadhouse Brewery’s Kush collection, which focuses on new and experimental hops. Since the two breweries are a part of the Hop Research Council, Sublime Kush contains HRC3 and HRC4, which “provides an amazing depth to anything I have ever smelled or tasted,” says Max Shafer, Roadhouse Brewmaster.

HRC3, in particular, caught the nose of the brewmasters during harvest season with its intense tropical fruit and fresh lemon overcoat scent, which can be tasted in the new IPA. Sublime Kush’s vibrant and retro packaging, designed by Varnish Studios, perfectly complements the bright notes of lemon and grapefruit undercut with cherry and raspberry.

The collaboration didn’t just come from thin air – Roadhouse has been a fond admirer of Odell over the years with its attention to detail, beer quality and hops.

“It is a true honor to come together and brew this amazing beer,” says Schafer, further emphasized by Odell brewmaster Brent Cordle, who notes, “The Roadhouse Brewing crew was a blast to hang out with, and we are really looking forward to having a few pints of The Kush series.”

Enjoy a glass of Sublime Kush at Odell Brewing Co. and across the country using Roadhouse Brewery’s Beer Finder. Past collaborations in the series have included Athens, GA’s Creature Comforts Brewing (Cosmic Kush) and Salt Lake City’s Templin Family Brewing (Superdelic Kush).