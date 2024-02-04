Valentine’s, Galentine’s or Palentine’s – Think Outside the “Box of Chocolates” This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day might be all about love, but regardless of whether you’re sharing that day with someone special, your gals, your boys or just a best friend – Denver is full of delicious, fun and creative options that go beyond the roses. Here is a rundown of the best deals, tastiest meals and hottest spots to share some love and have some Valentine’s fun.

For the Lovebirds

Denver has no shortage of date spots, but here are some standouts featuring great deals, sharable bites and some seriously sexy ambiances.

Kobe An is a great date night regardless of the day. Heck – it’s even great for a solo date – but if you’re looking to get steamy with that someone special, Shabu Shabu, aka hot pot, is the move. It’s like fondues older brother. Maybe he’s single?

Kumoya in LoHi offers inventive and delicious Japanese cuisine sure to impress even the most bougie date. Surely, we know seafood has a reputation for being an aphrodisiac, so slide on in, order some of the freshest of the fresh sashimi or the Toro tartare and let your chopsticks do the talking.

Kawa Ni is one of the newest kids on the W. 32nd block, and boy, did they show up! With an inventively affordable menu full of small bites, noodles, rice bowls and more – the real treat for Valentine’s Day this year is their collaboration with The Funky Flame to give you TFF’s outrageous Peanut Butter Miso Cookie with Blueberry Jam alongside Kawa Ni’s mochi trio as a dessert for 2, for only $12.50.

US Thai Cafe in Edgewater is your go-to when you’re ready to spice it up a bit. Tantalize your taste buds and order the Pad Thai – vegetarian or meat options available – and choose your destiny. The heat on these tender noods ranges from mild to Thai Hot and make for a great takeout option for a date night in. That way, nobody sees you crying from the heat except your partner.

Luki Brewing will be partnering with Painting with a Twist on Saturday, February 10, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. to offer couples a chance to make a masterpiece, and sip on LUKI craft beers, seltzers or hop teas at the same time. Check the Artwork and Reserve your Spots for $95 per couple. Reservations must be made in advance, and the event is 21+ only.

Noisette should already be in your back pocket for those missed anniversaries, dog house days or first dates – but maybe you should pull them out for Valentine’s Day. Michelin Guide-recommended Noisette is offering a three-course French dinner including Velouté de Homard with steamed lobster, squash and crème fraîche, a Paleron de Veau with braised veal, pepper cream sauce and veal jus and Mousse framboise for dessert. There is also an option for a vegetarian tasting menu that is not to be overlooked. Top dinner off – literally – with caviar and truffles at an additional cost. Dinner is $125 per person with an optional $55 wine pairing. Reserve your seats here.

For the Gals

Get the girls together and pour the tea, dish on the dates, spread some love to each other and hopefully laugh – a lot. Galentine’s just hits different.

Flight Club is perfect for the gals who want to throw darts at the invisible images of exes past. Oche’s can be reserved for parties of 2-12 at $15 a person for an hour and a half of play, and you have the option to add on food and drink packages. Order a Love Struck with Hendrick’s Gin, Ketel One Grapefruit and Rose Vodka, Aperol, lemon and apple rose syrup adorned with delicate hearts and get social.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem has created the perfect evening for bubbly-loving groups. On February 15 from 6-8 p.m., Tammen’s Fish Market will be popping up for Bubbles and Shucking. Guests can get $5 cans of sparkling Riesling, a dozen oysters for $30, or a dozen oysters plus a bottle of Bubble Universe for $60. Located in RiNo, The Infinite Monkey Theorem is a great option before or after exploring the many bars and restaurants nearby. Get your tickets here.

Punch Bowl Social is doing Galentine’s Day in a big way. On Friday, February 9, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., bring the whole crew out for specialty cocktails and punch, throwback board games – like Candyland – make friendship bracelets, and so much more. They will even have female DJ Erin Stereo setting the vibe right. Put together your best pretty in pink outfit, snag your entry for $15, book some karaoke and sing to your heart’s content.

Black Box Bakery just happens to be women-owned and operated, so it is only fitting for a Galentine’s Day treat – even if you have a hunny, they’ll understand. This pre-order box of pastries includes a Strawberry croissant with whipped chocolate ganache and local strawberry jam, a chocolate donut, a lavender honey croissant, peaches and cream pastry and a rose mini cube. It’s the perfect combination to share while watching Love Actually or The Notebook. The box is $30 and can be pre-ordered here.

For the Boys

It’s ok, guys – you deserve to shower each other with love, too. Consider these more social activities for the less romantic in your group or the larger crews.

So Damn Gouda will be hanging out at Cheluna Brewing celebrating the love duo that is cheese and beer. On February 14, partake in a cheese and beer pairing class followed by a raclette dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. During a 45-minute guided tasting, delight in four artisanal cheeses and four craft beers alongside a savory dinner that will include cheese, potatoes, vegetables, pickled items and sausage as well as a pint to wash it down.

The Inventing Room is the perfect way to enjoy the sweet side of Valentine’s Day well beyond the chalky, cheeky hearts. Get a few – or several – friends together and prepare for a whimsical peek into molecular gastronomy. Suitable for up to 15 people at a time, this ticketed experience gets you six mega fun treats such as Donut Bread Pudding with Chokecherry Syrup. Learn how these creations are made and impress your future Valentine.

The Block Distilling Co. is bringing love to everyone. On February 13, Bonded at the Bar invites all hospitality employees to swing by for a complimentary shift drink. On Valentine’s Day, swing through TBDC with your best by your side and enjoy one complimentary cocktail for residents of Denver. Calling it a “Love Letter to Denver,” Oyster Bae will be on site making sure everyone is having a good shucking time.

This one is for all the Valentines, Galentines and besties around. The Inverness is transforming Fireside Bar and Grill into an epic Bar Cupid from February 2 to March 2, giving you plenty of time to check out the floor-to-ceiling pink and red limited-time pop-up bar. Single? Couple? Friends out to to be seen? Give it a go for happy hour, dinner or a nightcap. Expect love-themed cocktails and savor in a decadent dinner menu with duck fat frites, vanilla bean squash soup, brown sugar roasted chicken and NY Strip steak.