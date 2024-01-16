5 Community Gathering Spots for Coffee Lovers

Whether you plan to catch up with friends, study for an exam or review your book club’s current selection, this list is your new guide for shops brewing unique and flavorful blends, specialty coffees and the everyday classics.

Milly’s Community Café

Where: 15600 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora

When: Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays. Saturday: 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Sunday: 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: Near the Town Center in Aurora, Milly’s Community Café is a hidden gem located within Elevation Christian Church. Milly’s serves up homemade syrups and flavorful lattes like Snickerdoodle, Lilo & Twitch, Blueberry Muffin and French Toast – a.k.a. “The Frenchie.”

Lucy’s Coffee House

Where: 14048 E. Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

When: Monday-Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: In Aurora, Lucy’s Coffee House is the “new kid” on the block who will surely be a local favorite, with an interior described as having “lots of sunlight and warmth.” Mickias Alamirew and his wife, Mehret Mercy Worku, own Lucy’s. Their coffee house stands out by pouring authentic Yirgacheffe Coffee imported from Ethiopia. Coffee connoisseurs will not want to miss this one.

Quince Coffee House

Where: 1447 Quince St., Denver

When: Open Daily, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: This next community spot will soon become your favorite go-to year-round. The Quince Coffee House is a vibe serving local treats and house-roasted coffee. From the art, music, gluten-free and vegan menus, it is a top meetup spot for all.

Stella’s

Where: 1476 S. Pearl St., Denver

When: Open Daily, 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: In business since 1991, Stella’s embodies community with its dog-friendly patio and partnership with local artists. Stella’s is a local go-to for those studying to prepare for those big exams. Described as having a family-like atmosphere, the friendly service provided by the baristas makes this place an excellent suggestion to meet up with peers or friends.

Kochi Cafe

Where: 4100 E. 8th Ave., Denver

When: Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: If coffee is not your jam, but you need an excellent meetup spot to satisfy everyone in your group, head over to Kochi Cafe. At this choice, you will find popular coffee options and teas, including the Lavender Mate. They also offer vegan and gluten-free baked goods, making it a perfect inclusive community spot for the varying palettes within your group.